EPC Space and Avnet Announce Distribution Agreement for Rad Hard GaN Power Devices

EPCSpaceAvnet

Avnet to distribute EPC Space Rad Hard GaN power devices to service high reliability and aerospace applications.

Partnering with Avnet, a global leader in distribution solutions, allows EPC Space to offer timely and reliable service to customers seeking high reliability GaN power solutions,”
— Bel Lazar, EPC Space CEO
ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC Space today announced a distribution agreement with Avnet, a global distributor of electronic components and services. Avnet will be a global distributor for EPC Space’s line of radiation hardened (Rad Hard) GaN power devices qualified for satellite and high-reliability applications.

EPC Space offers a family of Rad Hard power GaN devices that includes discrete transistors, Integrated Circuits (ICs), and Modules that offer significant performance advantages over competitive silicon-based space level power devices. EPC Space’s GaN technology devices are smaller, have lower resistance, and have superior switching performance compared to silicon-based components and solutions.

Critical spaceborne applications that benefit from the performance improvements that EPC Space devices offer include satellite’s DC-DC converters, reaction and momentum wheels, solar array drive assembly, micro-pumps for propulsion systems, and more.

“Partnering with Avnet, a global leader in distribution solutions, allows EPC Space to offer timely and reliable service to customers seeking high reliability GaN power solutions,” said Bel Lazar, EPC Space’s CEO.

About EPC Space
EPC Space provides revolutionary high-reliability radiation hardened enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) power management solutions for space and other harsh environments. Radiation hardened GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications including power supplies, light detection and ranging (lidar), motor drive, and ion thrusters.

eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

Renee Yawger
EPC Space
+1 908-619-9678
renee.yawger@epc.space
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

EPC Space and Avnet Announce Distribution Agreement for Rad Hard GaN Power Devices

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Renee Yawger
EPC Space
+1 908-619-9678 renee.yawger@epc.space
Company/Organization
Efficient Power Conversion
909 N. Pacific Coast Highway Suite 230
El Segundo, California, 90245
United States
+1 310-951-3248
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for e-mobility, robotics, and drones, and satellites. For more information, please visit www.epc-co.com Sign-up to receive EPC updates via email: http://bit.ly/EPCupdates or text "EPC"​ to 22828 Follow EPC on Twitter at http://twitter.com/#!/EPC_CORP Like EPC on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EPC.Corporation GaN...Changing the Way We Live

More From This Author
EPC Space and Avnet Announce Distribution Agreement for Rad Hard GaN Power Devices
GaN for Low-cost e-bikes, Drones, and Robotics
Forecasting System Reliability in Real-World Mission Profiles in EPC’s Phase 16 Report on GaN Reliability
View All Stories From This Author