EPC Space and Avnet Announce Distribution Agreement for Rad Hard GaN Power Devices
Avnet to distribute EPC Space Rad Hard GaN power devices to service high reliability and aerospace applications.
Partnering with Avnet, a global leader in distribution solutions, allows EPC Space to offer timely and reliable service to customers seeking high reliability GaN power solutions,”ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC Space today announced a distribution agreement with Avnet, a global distributor of electronic components and services. Avnet will be a global distributor for EPC Space’s line of radiation hardened (Rad Hard) GaN power devices qualified for satellite and high-reliability applications.
— Bel Lazar, EPC Space CEO
EPC Space offers a family of Rad Hard power GaN devices that includes discrete transistors, Integrated Circuits (ICs), and Modules that offer significant performance advantages over competitive silicon-based space level power devices. EPC Space’s GaN technology devices are smaller, have lower resistance, and have superior switching performance compared to silicon-based components and solutions.
Critical spaceborne applications that benefit from the performance improvements that EPC Space devices offer include satellite’s DC-DC converters, reaction and momentum wheels, solar array drive assembly, micro-pumps for propulsion systems, and more.
“Partnering with Avnet, a global leader in distribution solutions, allows EPC Space to offer timely and reliable service to customers seeking high reliability GaN power solutions,” said Bel Lazar, EPC Space’s CEO.
About EPC Space
EPC Space provides revolutionary high-reliability radiation hardened enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) power management solutions for space and other harsh environments. Radiation hardened GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications including power supplies, light detection and ranging (lidar), motor drive, and ion thrusters.
eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.
Renee Yawger
EPC Space
+1 908-619-9678
renee.yawger@epc.space
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn