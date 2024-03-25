Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,554 in the last 365 days.

ADVA to Dedicate Phase II Expansion of State Veterans Cemetery on March 26

ADVA to Dedicate Phase II Expansion of State Veterans Cemetery on March 26

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) will dedicate the Phase II expansion of the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort on March 26 at 1 p.m.

The expansion adds 2,762 pre-placed vault sites (casket sites), 960 columbarium niches (above-ground urn sites), and a memorial wall that includes 100 sites. It also provides an update to roadways, storm drainage, irrigation, and other expansion infrastructure.

“We are proud to complete this expansion project and celebrate this moment for Alabama’s Veterans with the community,” ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis said. “We always say our department serves this great state’s Veterans from the moment they take off their uniform through eternity. The Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery is a true testament to that statement and we look forward to continue delivering on that promise.”

The expansion was funded thanks to a $5 million grant through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Cemetery Grants Program. This was the first of nine planned expansions for the facility, which will actively serve Alabama Veterans with interments for a total of 100 years.

You just read:

ADVA to Dedicate Phase II Expansion of State Veterans Cemetery on March 26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more