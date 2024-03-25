Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma hosts policy dialogue on Prevention of Gender-Based Violence, 26 to 27 Mar

Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities ready to host policy dialogue on the Prevention Of Gender-Based Violence.

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is hosting a Policy Dialogue on the prevention of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide from 26-27 March 2024.

The policy dialogue will serve as a platform for Policymakers, Stakeholders, Experts, and Advocates to review the existing GBVF prevention policies and provide an opportunity for stakeholders to share insights, research findings, best practices, and lessons learned from global best practices on GBVF prevention initiatives.

The exchange of knowledge by stakeholders will help to inform and enrich policy formulation and also raise awareness about the prevalence and consequences of GBVF among Policymakers, Government Officials, Civil Society Organizations and the Private

Sector.

Minister Dlamini Zuma will be joined by Dr Sandra Kramer the European Union's Ambassador to South Africa Minister, Michael Brand European Union: Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and Ms Phemelo Maiketso Head of SADC Gender Unit SADC Secretariat.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Prevention Policy Dialogue as follows:

Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Venue: Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo

Time: 09:00-13:00

Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Venue: Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo

Time: 09:00-12:00

Lorraine Shabangu - Media Liason Officer: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Email: Lorraine.shabangu@dwypd.gov.za

Cell: 066 080 6226.

For Media Enquiries Contact:

Cassius Selala - Director Communication: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

Cell: 060 543 0672

Email: Cassius.Selala@dwypd.gov.za