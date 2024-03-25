Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,554 in the last 365 days.

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma hosts policy dialogue on Prevention of Gender-Based Violence, 26 to 27 Mar

Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities ready to host policy dialogue on the Prevention Of Gender-Based Violence.

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is hosting a Policy Dialogue on the prevention of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide from 26-27 March 2024.

The policy dialogue will serve as a platform for Policymakers, Stakeholders, Experts, and Advocates to review the existing GBVF prevention policies and provide an opportunity for stakeholders to share insights, research findings, best practices, and lessons learned from global best practices on GBVF prevention initiatives. 

The exchange of knowledge by stakeholders will help to inform and enrich policy formulation and also raise awareness about the prevalence and consequences of GBVF among Policymakers, Government Officials, Civil Society Organizations and the Private 
Sector.

Minister Dlamini Zuma will be joined by Dr Sandra Kramer the European Union's Ambassador to South Africa Minister, Michael Brand European Union: Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and Ms Phemelo Maiketso Head of SADC Gender Unit SADC Secretariat.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Prevention Policy Dialogue as follows:
Tuesday, 26 March 2024
Venue: Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo
Time: 09:00-13:00

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 
Venue: Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo
Time: 09:00-12:00

Lorraine Shabangu - Media Liason Officer: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities
Email: Lorraine.shabangu@dwypd.gov.za 
Cell: 066 080 6226.

For Media Enquiries Contact: 
Cassius Selala - Director Communication: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.
Cell: 060 543 0672
Email: Cassius.Selala@dwypd.gov.za

You just read:

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma hosts policy dialogue on Prevention of Gender-Based Violence, 26 to 27 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more