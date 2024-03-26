Kush Queen Unveils Fresh Bundles To Nourish The Body And Mind This 4/20
Releases New Delicious Flavors Of Best-Selling Delta 9 THC Gummies; Graduated Discount Sale Kicks Off March 29 Leading Up To The HolidayLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pioneering cannabis and wellness brand, Kush Queen, has unveiled an alluring array of new bundles to enhance both body and mind this 4/20. These thoughtfully curated sets feature exclusive 4/20 collections crafted to ignite the celebrations, as well as perennial bundles providing diverse ways to engage with the plant. Included in the selection are new Delta 9 THC gummy flavors, including lemon and watermelon, alongside beloved customer favorites within the bundle lineup.
"For this year's 4/20 celebration at Kush Queen, our focus is more clear than ever, we want to normalize cannabis usage for everyone,” says Olivia Alexander, Founder & CEO of Kush Queen. “We believe in creating a space where individuals from all walks of life can enjoy the plant's benefits without fear or stigma. Our commitment extends beyond mere celebration; it's a continuous push for full nationwide legalization of cannabis, ensuring that access to plant medicine is a fundamental right for all. Let's embrace this 4/20 with a spirit of inclusivity and advocacy for real change."
Kush Queen’s 4/20 offerings include:
● The Highest of Them All - This bundle features Kush Queen’s best-selling compliant products for an uplifted 4/20. The Let’s Get Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie with 50mg of Delta 8 THC is a delicious treat that customers can microdose with a few bites or eat half for a deep edible experience. Add the Bôost Liquid Cannabinoid Concentrate to a smoothie, coffee or even infuse into lotion to elevate the body and mind. The Delta 9 THC Gummies 10 pack offers a euphoric effect and immense relaxation.
● 4/20 Party Pack - Show up to the party with the best pack in town. Featuring three Let’s Get Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies, three Delta 9 THC Gummies 10 packs (lemon, watermelon and strawberry), and Bôost Liquid Cannabinoid Concentrate, this bundle is the ultimate 4/20 edible experience.
Kush Queen has also added new mainstay bundles of customer-favorite products.
● Delta 8 THC + CBD Gummies Sampler - Boasting flavors of lemon, watermelon, and strawberry
● Delta 9 THC + CBD Gummies Sampler - Featuring tantalizing flavors like tangerine, watermelon, and strawberry
● Minor Cannabinoid Gummy Pack - Includes CBN + CBD Sleep Gummies, THCv Focus Gummies, and Bliss CBG +CBD Gummies
● Best-Seller Gummies Pack - Delta 9 THC Strawberry, Delta 9 THC Watermelon, and CBN + CBD Sleep Gummies
● Flower Sampler - A trio of 8ths of THCA flower
● 250mg Bath Bomb Bundle - contains Relieve CBD Bath Bomb, Relax CBD Bath Bomb, Sleep CBD Bath Bomb, and Black Magic CBD Bath Bombs
● 1:1 CBD and Delta 9 THC Bath Bomb Bundle - features Relax 1:1 CBD & Delta 9 THC Bath Bomb, Relieve CBD & Delta 9 THC Bath Bomb, and Sleep CBD & Delta 9 THC Bath Bomb
Kush Queen will also be having a graduated discount site wide leading up to the big day. Between 3/29-4/7, customers can take 30% off sitewide, from 4/8-4/17, customers can take 40% off sitewide and from 4/18-4/21 customers can take 50% off sitewide for the highest of savings.
To shop Kush Queen’s 4/20 bundles, evergreen bundles and sale, head to kush queen.shop.
About Kush Queen:
Since 2015, Kush Queen has been dedicated to the highest standards, premium ingredients, innovation, and education, offering a modern approach to wellness. Founded by Olivia Alexander and Michael Sawyer, our passion for cannabis drives our mission to normalize lifestyle and medical usage for all. Under Olivia and Michael's guidance, Kush Queen has fostered a thriving community and evolved into a globally recognized multi-million-dollar enterprise. Kush Queen products are available in over 1000 accounts across the US, Japan, South Africa, and the UK, offering a diverse range of 55 hemp and 25 cannabis SKUs. To embark on the Kush Queen journey, visit http://www.kushqueen.shop or connect with us on Instagram @kushqueenshop and @kushqueenco.
