Income Financial Trust Financial Results to December 31, 2023

TORONTO, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended December 31, 2023 are now available at www.sedarplus.com and Income Financial's website at www.quadravest.com. 

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.quadravest.com.


