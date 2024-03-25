Pamela Keefe to Join the American Institutes for Research as Chief Financial Officer

Keefe has 30+ years of experience in the energy, technology, and banking sectors

Arlington, Va., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pamela J. Keefe, a leader with broad financial experience at non-profit and for-profit organizations, is joining the American Institutes for Research (AIR) as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Keefe, who begins her new position in April, has most recently served as senior vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer at the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), a non-profit research and development organization that seeks to address challenges facing the energy industry.

Keefe has more than 30 years of experience in finance, with much of that time in senior leadership positions. At EPRI, Keefe had oversight of many functions related to finance, including accounting and treasury; taxes and auditing; sourcing; contract and risk management; government business practices; and compliance, real estate, and facilities.

At AIR, she will oversee financial and operational functions that are crucial to the institution’s work with national, state, and local government agencies; philanthropies; non-profits; and community organizations in the U.S. and around the world. She will succeed Marijo Ahlgrimm, who is retiring from AIR after 15 years as chief financial officer and, overall, more than 40 years in financial management and leadership of government contracting organizations. Ahlgrimm will remain with AIR in an advisory role until June, working with Keefe to ensure a smooth transition.

Keefe will be a part of AIR’s executive leadership team and will report to President and CEO Jessica Heppen.

“Pamela brings a wealth of financial expertise to AIR and has extensive experience working in critical areas that are key to AIR’s success,” Heppen said. “I am deeply grateful for Marijo’s financial stewardship of AIR these past 15 years. Her leadership has helped to make AIR a strong, stable organization that is well-positioned for the future.”

Before joining EPRI, Keefe was chief financial officer for the Central Vermont Public Service Corp., which was an investor-owned electric utility in Vermont until it was acquired in 2012. She also served in leadership roles at IDX Systems Corp., a healthcare software company, and held positions at banks and financial institutions.

Keefe received her Bachelor of Arts in economics and mathematics from St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY, and her Master of Business Administration from St. Michael’s College in Winooski, VT.

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit institution that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education, and the workforce. AIR's work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.

