Province provides violence prevention counsellors to keep kids safe

CANADA, March 25 - Violence prevention counsellors will ensure more children and youth receive information about healthy relationships and connect to critical supports if they witness or experience violence at home.

“When there’s violence at home, it can be deeply harmful for young people. We’re taking action to reach more children and youth to make sure they know support is available and they are not alone,” said Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity. “Ensuring kids get the counselling support they need when they need it is vital in our work to end gender-based violence.”

The BC Society of Transition Houses (BCSTH) supports members to bring the Violence is Preventable (VIP) program to schools throughout the province. It is receiving approximately $1.4 million from the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence to enhance delivery, expand the number of program locations and address critical wait lists. The program is led by Prevention, Education, Advocacy, Counselling and Empowerment (PEACE) program counsellors. While engaging directly with students and staff, PEACE counsellors also provide support for kids who indicate there is violence at home.

“I have worked in support of women facing domestic violence and I have seen first-hand the damage that can change a child’s life forever,” said Rachna Singh, B.C. Minister of Education and Child Care. “Knowing there is someone who can be trusted and can help is a lifeline for children in crisis.”

Violence Is Preventable is a free, confidential, school-based violence prevention program for students from kindergarten to Grade 12. It is delivered in 79 schools. The new funding will get more PEACE counsellors into schools and enable the VIP program to reach more than 7,000 students and staff. Connected to school curriculum, the programming also supports the Ministry of Education’s efforts to provide opportunities for kids to learn about healthy relationships, boundaries and regulating emotions. PEACE and the Violence is Preventable program offer B.C. families and schools a supportive path to respond to the complex needs of children and youth exposed to domestic violence.

“B.C. children and youth who experience violence in home are harmed further when they feel alone and are unable to speak about the violence. BCSTH is sincerely grateful to be part of the prevention pillar in Safe and Supported: B.C.’s gender-based violence action plan to enhance and expand our members’ school-based program, VIP, for children, youth and their families to break the silence on domestic violence,” said Amy S. FitzGerald, executive director, BC Society of Transition Houses. “As noted by a VIP student participant, everyone deserves to feel safe, and by a B.C. educator, thank you. I wish this was available when I was younger.”

Support for the Violence is Preventable program furthers the ongoing work under Safe and Supported: B.C.’s gender-based violence action plan.

Quotes:

Marci Ien, federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth –

“Growing up in a safe environment shouldn’t just be a privilege, it’s a right. It is imperative that children of all ages feel safe in their communities and at home, as this is directly linked to prosperity in their adult lives. Family violence and violence against children is unacceptable and our government is dedicated to taking action in supporting survivors and addressing this pervasive issue. With prevention initiatives, such as the Violence is Preventable program, there is an outlet for support to those experiencing violence at home. By generating accessible resources and outreach programs, this fosters a network of safety and security that families can depend on. It takes all of us to work together to protect our children and to protect the legacy of our future.”

Mike Farnworth, B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General –

“All kids deserve to grow up in a safe home, but when home is a place of violence and fear, we need trained and experienced people who can be there to help. This support can mean preventing future cycles of violence as young people grow into adulthood.”

Tina Daye, PEACE counsellor, Northern Society for Domestic Peace –

“The VIP program allows us the opportunity to provide services for children around heathy relationships in a safe and inclusive environment. For children who have had lived experience of violence in their homes, it lets them know that they are not alone and there is a place for their voices to be heard. In smaller communities where there is often limited funding for counselling and support services, the VIP program helps to fill those gaps and ensure that children have access to caring and compassionate services.”

Learn More:

For more information about Violence is Preventable program, visit: https://bcsth.ca/program/vip/

For more information about Safe and Supported, B.C.’s gender-based violence action plan, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/british-columbians-our-governments/services-policies-for-government/gender-equity/safe-and-supported-gender-based-violence-action-plan-december-2023.pdf