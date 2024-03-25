Gov. Evers, U.S. Sen. Baldwin Encourage Northern Wisconsin Businesses Affected by Lack of Winter Snow to Apply for Assistance

Application deadlines extended to at least July 31 and would cover a majority of counties that are currently covered under disaster declarations

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) have been continuing to work with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to expand eligibility and extend the application deadlines for Wisconsin businesses to a federal disaster loan program if they have suffered losses due to this year’s unusually mild winter, which lacked Wisconsin’s typical snowfall in many areas of the state.

“We’re continuing to work with Sen. Baldwin and our federal partners to ensure Wisconsin businesses have every opportunity available to apply for federal relief for the economic hardship caused by this year’s warm winter and lack of snow,” said Gov. Evers. “We’re encouraging eligible folks to apply as we continue to monitor this process and identify additional ways to make sure this support is available for folks across our state.”

“Anyone who’s spent time in Wisconsin knows that the cold and snow are essential to our economy—especially in our northern communities,” said Sen. Baldwin. “This year’s lack of snowfall has been a major blow to many of our Wisconsin businesses, and I’m working alongside Gov. Evers to make sure that impacted businesses can get the federal support they need to keep their doors after this challenging winter.”

Today, the governor and U.S. Sen. Baldwin announced an application deadline extension for many drought disaster declarations issued for Wisconsin. This application deadline would be extended to at least July 31, 2024, and would cover a majority of counties that are currently covered under disaster declarations. This extension does not apply to Buffalo County, which is currently covered as a contiguous county through a Minnesota-based declaration.

Note that some counties are covered under multiple declarations and, as a result of the deadline extension, will now have the same July 31 deadline. A business may apply under any of the declarations covering the county in which they are located so as long as the application is submitted before the deadline.

If your business suffered economic injury as a direct result of the drought/lack of snow, including losses related to reduced winter tourist activity in the area, you are eligible to apply for the U.S. SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) program.

Businesses may submit applications and find additional disaster assistance information at https://lending.sba.gov. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech-related disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX, 76155. Applicants may also contact the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation with their EIDL-related questions at EIDLInquiries@wedc.org.