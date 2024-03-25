DEADLINE ALERT for EVVTY, BROG, NYCB, HUT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Evolution AB (OTC: EVVTY)

Class Period: February 14, 2019 – October 25, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that in “allowing play” from certain jurisdictions, multiple customers of Evolution’s were, or were deemed by regulators to be, unlicensed and/or in breach of the laws of those jurisdictions; (2) that Defendants misrepresented the extent of Evolution’s involvement with regulatorily non-compliant customers; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG)

Class Period: November 25, 2019 – December 21, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 5, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Brooge materially overstated its revenues because it never received any revenues from BIA, as well as another fictitious customer; (2) Brooge engaged in a complex pattern of payments with BIA to create the illusion of revenues from BIA and another customer that had no knowledge of the fraud; (3) Brooge intentionally lied to its auditors and the Securities and Exchange Commission about its fraudulent activities; (4) Brooge lacked internal controls; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)

Class Period: March 1, 2023 – February 5, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 8, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was experiencing higher net charge-offs and deterioration in its office portfolio; (2) that, as a result, NYCB was reasonably likely to incur higher loan losses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing and NYCB’s status as Category IV bank, the Company was reasonably likely to increase its allowance for credit losses; (4) that the Company’s financial results would be adversely affected; (5) that, to preserve capital, the Company would reduce quarterly common dividend to $0.05 per common share; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT)

Class Period: November 9, 2023 – January 18, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 8, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that one of USBTC’s largest shareholders is an undisclosed related party; (2) that USBTC’s core asset has historically failed to provide energy and high-speed internet; (3) that the profitability of certain USBTC assets were overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

