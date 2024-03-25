CBP Advises Travelers to ‘Know Before You Go’ Ahead of Springtime Travel

Motorists entering the United States through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel await inspection.

DETROIT — U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations encourages travelers planning trips to the United States via Michigan border crossings to “Know Before You Go” ahead of an anticipated busy springtime travel season.

Being prepared will help minimize delays at ports of entry. Advisories and border wait times, current documentary requirements, information on prohibited items, and more can be found here.

Non-U.S. travelers are encouraged to apply for their I-94 online or via the CBP One mobile app, available on both the Apple app store and Google Play. The I-94 feature allows travelers to apply for a provisional I-94 prior to arriving at a land border crossing. Travelers who apply for their I-94 ahead of time will experience faster processing times to expedite entry.

As a reminder, Visa Waiver Program travelers intending to enter the U.S. by air or land are required to obtain an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) prior to seeking admission at a port of entry. To learn more about the ESTA program and eligibility requirements, travelers can log on to esta.cbp.dhs.gov.

Please visit cbp.gov for additional information.

