4E Exchange Signs Global Sponsorship Contract with Argentina National Football Team to Write a New Chapter of Sports and Finance

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4E Exchange announced today that it has signed a global sponsorship contract with Argentina National Football Team. Their cooperation not only marks the deep integration of sports and finance, but also opens a new chapter for both sides.





4E is a world-leading trading platform, providing safe and convenient one-stop global financial asset trading services such as cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, stocks, indexes and commodities. The 4E platform has more than 5 million users worldwide, covering more than 20 countries and regions, with strong development momentum.

Relevant leaders of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) expressed their warm welcome and anticipation to this cooperation. He stressed that this cooperation would bring new commercial value and international exposure to Argentina National Football Team, and AFA would help and accompany 4E to gain a leading position in the world. He expressed his confidence in the future cooperation between the two sides and looked forward to more brilliant achievements with joint efforts.







The head of 4E Exchange said that the global sponsorship cooperation with Argentina National Football Team was an important step in the company's development. He said that 4E has enjoyed high popularity through great investment in products, technology and brand. 4E will make continuous efforts to bring better products and brand experience for consumers. For this cooperation, 4E will leverage its brand influence and resource advantages to provide all-round support and sponsorship for Argentina National Football Team, and will work together for the development and promotion of football.





This global sponsorship cooperation will bring more business opportunities to Argentina National Football Team and further enhance its international influence. It will also help 4E Exchange establish a more robust brand image worldwide and enhance its competitiveness in the financial industry. The two sides will work together to create a better future and contribute to the global development of football and the prosperity of crypto assets.

The 4E Exchange will launch a series of wonderful brand promotion and marketing activities to celebrate the contract signing and align with relevant activities of Argentina National Football Team. These activities will bring more opportunities for football fans to interact and participate, and provide them with more ways to enjoy the football feast and value interaction.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



