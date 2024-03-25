Readout of Under Secretary Lago’s Travel to Belgium for the 2024 Nuclear Energy Summit

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, March 25, 2024

WASHINGTON - Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago concluded her recent trip to Brussels, Belgium, where she promoted the U.S. civil nuclear and clean technology industries and underscored the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to advancing equity and women’s economic empowerment globally.

On March 20, Under Secretary Lago engaged with U.S. and European Union (EU) stakeholders on International Trade Administration (ITA) priorities, including clean energy, equity and transatlantic trade policy issues. The Under Secretary met members of the American Chamber of Commerce in the EU and discussed opportunities to deepen U.S.-EU trade and ITA’s work to minimize trade barriers for U.S. companies doing business in the region. Under Secretary Lago gave remarks at a Women’s Empowerment Roundtable with industry and government leaders and highlighted opportunities to advance women’s leadership across the public and private sectors, including through ITA’s EMPOWER HER initiative in partnership with AmCham EU.

On March 21, Under Secretary Lago represented the U.S. Department of Commerce in the U.S. government delegation at the first-ever Heads of State Nuclear Energy Summit (NES) co-hosted by the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Government of Belgium. On the margins of the NES, Under Secretary Lago held bilateral meetings with senior government officials from Czechia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates to reaffirm our commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties in each respective market. In each engagement the Under Secretary promoted the U.S. civil nuclear industry and reaffirmed ITA’s commitment to promote transatlantic cooperation on issues such as the global deployment of civil nuclear energy and small modular reactors in Europe and Eurasia through ITA’s Small Modular Reactor Public-Private Program.



