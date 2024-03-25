Jefferson City, Missouri, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Poll: Overwhelming Voter Support in Missouri for Full Practice Authority

for Nurse Practitioners and Advanced Practice Registered Nurses



New data released as legislation that would improve access to healthcare in the Missouri State Legislature considers House Bill 1773

Jefferson City, MO (March 25, 2024) – New research shows a vast majority of Missouri voters support policies that expand access to health care. By large majorities and on a bipartisan basis, voters support Full Practice Authority for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) such as Nurse practitioners. The poll was commissioned by the Missouri Nurses Association (MONA). This release comes as Missouri House Bill 1773 is considered by lawmakers.

Conducted by GS Strategy Group, the poll of 600 likely Missouri voters found that majority support expanding the authority of trained professionals like APRNs. Key findings include:

92% of respondents had a favorable opinion of NPs. 84% of respondents agree that the US needs more health care workers, like NPs and APRNs.

90% of voters believe in the capabilities of APRNs to fill in the current gaps to access to quality care. NPs and other APRNs have the experience and qualifications to help treat patients with basic medical issues and help meet the rising demand for medical care.

69% agree, care received from NPs and other APRNs without physician oversight would be better or basically the same.

79% of respondents agree, APRNs do not need physician oversight. Respondents would consider seeing a nurse practitioner and other advanced practice registered nurses without physician oversight at some of your health care appointments if it meant you could be seen sooner

“NPs and APRNs are highly trained and well-respected health professionals who have garnered the trust of their patients across Missouri. The current restrictions and hurdles in place are hindering their ability to fully support their patients. By ensuring Full Practice Authority for APRNs and NPs, Missouri can help meet the rising demand for health care, address ongoing provider shortages, and reduce patient costs in the state.” - Jill Kliethermes, MSN, RN, FNP-BC, Executive Director, Missouri Nurses Association (MONA)

About The Missouri Nurses Association

The Missouri Nurses Association (MONA) is Missouri's constituent member of the American Nurses Association (ANA). MONA was established in 1906, with a mission to advance the nursing profession by uniting as one strong voice with Missouri nurses. It serves as a platform for nurse leaders and professionals to collaborate, innovate, and drive positive change in healthcare.

MONA sponsored opinion research conducted by GS Strategy Group from January 29 -February 1, 2024. The survey polled a sample size of 600 prospective voters in Missouri to understand their opinions on policies that would improve access to care in the state.

Sharde Olabanji GMMB 510-710-2261 sharde.olabanji@gmmb.com