Berlin Barracks: Violation of Conditions of Release/ DLS/ Arrest on Warrant

CASE#: 24A3001938

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/24/2024 at 2330 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release/ DLS/ Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Emily Hutchinson

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

ACCUSED: Dakota Rowell

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers approached a suspicious vehicle at the Bar Harbor Bank in Williamstown, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated that Emily Hutchinson operated a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license and in violation of her court issued conditions of release. She was issued a citation for the violations. Dakota Rowell, a passenger in the vehicle, was found to have an arrest warrant. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/08/2024 at 0830 hours (Hutchinson)

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

