Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,460 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks: Violation of Conditions of Release/ DLS/ Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 24A3001938

TROOPER: David Lambert                                        

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/24/2024 at 2330 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release/ DLS/ Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Emily Hutchinson                     

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT 

 

ACCUSED: Dakota Rowell

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers approached a suspicious vehicle at the Bar Harbor Bank in Williamstown, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated that Emily Hutchinson operated a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license and in violation of her court issued conditions of release. She was issued a citation for the violations. Dakota Rowell, a passenger in the vehicle, was found to have an arrest warrant. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

                                                                                                                             

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/08/2024 at 0830 hours (Hutchinson)

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks: Violation of Conditions of Release/ DLS/ Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more