Berlin Barracks: Violation of Conditions of Release/ DLS/ Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3001938
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/24/2024 at 2330 hours
LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release/ DLS/ Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Emily Hutchinson
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
ACCUSED: Dakota Rowell
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers approached a suspicious vehicle at the Bar Harbor Bank in Williamstown, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated that Emily Hutchinson operated a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license and in violation of her court issued conditions of release. She was issued a citation for the violations. Dakota Rowell, a passenger in the vehicle, was found to have an arrest warrant. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 05/08/2024 at 0830 hours (Hutchinson)
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191