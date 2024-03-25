EU announces grant call to support media and building public resilience to disinformation in Moldova

The European Commission has announced a grant call to support the media in Moldova and to build the country’s public resilience to disinformation.

The main objective of this call is to contribute to the reforms in the area of media and to the public’s resilience to disinformation.

The call is divided into two lots: support for independent and free media and support for public resilience to disinformation.

Under Lot 1, the call aims to provide grant funding for media civil society organisations to mobilise technical expertise for coaching and mentoring of journalists, conduct trainings, procurement of technical equipment and software, including sub granting to local and national media, individual online activists such as bloggers and vloggers.

Under Lot 2, the call winners will conduct media literacy campaigns and initiatives to build public resilience to disinformation in cooperation with relevant state institutions, such as the Audiovisual Council, the Centre for Strategic Communication and Combatting Disinformation, and the National Regulatory Agency for Electronic Communications and Information Technology (ANRCETI).

The overall call budget is €1 million. Any grant requested under the Lot1 should fall between €250,000 and €300,000. Any grant under the Lot 2 should fall between €350,000 and €400,000.

The grant funding will cover from 80% to 95% of the total eligible costs of the action.

The call is open to non-profit organisations registered in Moldova or EU member countries.

The deadline for applications is 3 May.

