EU-funded grant competition for CSOs on transparency, accountability and efficiency of Ukrainian customs authorities

Two Ukrainian NGOs, the ‘Institute of Analytics and Advocacy’ and ‘Technology of Progress’, invite Ukrainian non-governmental organisations to apply for participation in a sub-grant competition launched as part of the EU-funded ‘Accountability and Capacity-building for Customs Oversight and Reform Development” (ACCORD) project.

The aim of the project is to increase the transparency, accountability and efficiency of Ukraine’s customs authorities and to modernise its customs administration in line with EU standards and requirements.

Applicants will be expected to monitor the operational performance and key indicators of the State Customs Service; analyse legislation and institutional reforms on the way to bring Ukrainian customs closer to EU standards; raise awareness and competence of the non-governmental sector in the work of customs; and strengthen dialogue and cooperation between authorities, etc.

The competition will award four grants of up to €56,500 each.

CSOs applying for a subgrant can be from any region, but preference for future monitoring and advocacy campaigns will be given to regions with the most active/heaviest workload at customs checkpoints.

The call is open to non-governmental (public, charitable) organisations officially registered in Ukraine and having a non-profit status.

The deadline for applications is 28 April.

The project is also registering for an online course to build capacity and raise awareness of the State Customs Service’s monitoring activities.

Press release

