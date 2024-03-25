BEFORE MOM, AFTER MOM: PHOTOGRAPHY EXPO FEATURING LOCAL ARTIST DOCUMENTING THE JOURNEY OF LOVE AND LOSS
Local artist explores grief, spirituality, and transcendence through photography in a local exhibition in Patchogue.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local artist explores grief, spirituality, and transcendence through photography in a local exhibition in Patchogue. Featuring the artwork of award-winning local navy veteran, Carrie-Anne Gonzalez, Patchogue Arts Council in partnership with SEPA Mujer will be featuring the exhibition from February 3 through May 18, 2024, from 9:00AM to 5:00PM, with the opening reception scheduled for April 12 from 6:30 - 7:30PM.
“My art, like for many artists, is my outlet. It comes from loss, from choices made, from love gained or lost…from my life circumstances of those around and close to me. It is how I cope. It is how I move on. It is how I speak when I cannot find the words,” said Gonzalez. Attendees will have the opportunity to view nearly a dozen different artworks and an inside glimpse into the work and world created before and after the passing of Gonzalez’s mother.
Before Mom, After Mom, will be on display through May 18th at SEPA Mujer, Inc.’s location: 110 N. Ocean Avenue, Patchogue, NY 11772.
For more information about Carrie-Anne Gonzalez, click here.
The Gallery @ SEPA Mujer is a collaborative satellite exhibition program curated and facilitated by the Patchogue Arts Council. Patchogue Arts Council • Museum of Contemporary Art L.I. exhibitions are made possible with direct funding from Suffolk County & the grant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.
What: Before and After Mom
When: February 3 – May 18, 2024
Reception: April 12, 2024, 6:30 - 7:30PM
Where: SEPA Mujer, 110 North Ocean Ave., Patchogue, NY 11772
ABOUT SEPA Mujer: SEPA Mujer, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has been working to support immigrant women on Long Island since 1993 by bringing together community members and advocates to speak out against injustice, provide access to opportunities and services, take a stand against domestic violence and other abuses, and push for social change. We work with individuals and in partnerships with other organizations (immigrant rights, civil rights, and domestic violence based).
ABOUT THE PATCHOGUE ARTS COUNCIL: The Patchogue Arts Council, Inc., was formed to encourage, support, and promote the arts. The Patchogue Arts Council is located at 20 Terry St., Suite 116, Patchogue, NY.
ABOUT MOCA L.I.: Museum of Contemporary Arts Long Island (MoCA L.I.) is the exhibition space of the Patchogue Arts Council (PAC). By redefining PAC’s exhibition space from Gallery to Museum, opportunities for the community and the artists we serve grows exponentially. PAC has always been unconventional in comparison to other arts councils. Our primary focuses are to make current and contemporary art accessible to everyone and to serve artists across Long Island. We work to create inclusiveness in all our opportunities for Long Island’s artistic communities. Through our programming, we support, promote, and encourage early, mid-career, and established artists working in all media and all walks of life.
