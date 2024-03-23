USNS Trenton (T-EPF 5) arrives in Algiers, Algeria

The port visit provides an opportunity to enhance the U.S.-Algerian partnership as the two nations work together for a stable, secure and prosperous Mediterranean Sea. It also allows the sailors and Civilian Mariners of USNS Trenton a chance to experience the unique culture, historic sights and hospitality of an important North African partner.

While in port, the ship’s leadership will engage with Algerian counterparts in a variety of events, including a meeting with Algerian Navy’s regional commander.

"We are excited to once again be in Algeria to spend time with our Algerian partners, strengthening our relations and gaining a deeper understanding of the history and culture of this incredible country,” said Cmdr. Damon Bateson, military detachment (MILDET) officer in charge. “This is our third visit to Algeria in nine months, and each visit provides an outstanding opportunity for us to discuss ways we can continue to increase our interoperability in the Mediterranean Sea.”

Trenton previously conducted port visits in Algiers in July 2023 and Oran in November 2023. The pervious Algiers port visit coincided with the United States Independence Day as well as Algeria’s Independence Day, while the visit to Oran marked the first port call by a U.S. naval vessel in several decades. Trenton and the Algerian Navy will conduct a passing exercise (PASSEX) upon Trenton’s departure from Algiers, as they have done in previous instances.

"Passing exercises provide an excellent opportunity for navies to work together and learn how each other operate underway,” said Captain Matthew Salas, Trenton’s Ship’s Master. “Cooperative engagements like this also build core seamanship skills."

In addition to port calls, the U.S. and Algeria continue to strengthen their partnership and collective maritime capacity through bilateral and multilateral exercises and operations. Algeria is a longtime participant in the U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF)-facilitated exercise Phoenix Express. The exercise brings together North African, European, and U.S. maritime forces as part of a global network of navies to enhance cooperation and expertise in maritime security operations in the Southern Mediterranean Sea.

USNS Trenton is a high-speed, shallow draft ship with the capability to deliver operationally ready units to flexibly support a wide range of missions including disaster relief, theater security cooperation and maritime domain awareness. It is crewed by civilian mariners, with military personnel embarking as required by the mission.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.