Native Spirit Takes Center Stage in Madison, Wisconsin

Native Spirit performs on stage Brian and Nedallas Hammill pose with their hoops in the desert Native Spirit performs a Women's Fancy Dance

The Hoop Dance holds profound significance within the Indigenous community as an art form symbolizing the unending circle of life.

We are taught that each and every one of us -- doesn't matter who we are, where we come from, the color of our skin -- we are all created equal in that sacred hoop.” — Brian Hammill, Founder of Native Spirit Productions

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, March 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explore the World of Native American Hoop DancingImmerse yourself in the captivating world of Native American culture and traditions at the upcoming Native Spirit Productions event. From April 5th to April 7th, 2024, at the Wisconsin Masonic Center in Madison, WI, Native Spirit Productions, presented by the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite-Valley of Madison, will showcase a celebration of Native American culture through storytelling, music, and hoop dancing.The event will feature a range of dances reflecting the rich cultural diversity of indigenous peoples, accompanied by traditional music, high-energy performances, and storytelling. Attendees will also have the opportunity for a post-show meet-and-greet with performers to gain insights into their customs and stories.Hoop dancing, a traditional Native American art form using multiple hoops for intricate movements, serves not only as entertainment but also as a means of transmitting stories and teachings across generations. The performance will highlight the talent and tradition of Native American hoop dancers, offering attendees a cultural journey.Event Details:Date: April 5-7, 2024Times: April 5, 7pm; April 6, 2pm & 7pm; April 7, 2pmVenue: Wisconsin Masonic CenterAddress: 301 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI 53703Tickets: bit-ly/native-spirit-tickets Founded by Brian Hammill in 1997, Native Spirit shares native culture and dance across the United States and internationally. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Native Spirit features dancers representing various Native American nations, enriching lives through education and humor.This event is open to all ages and backgrounds, providing a unique opportunity to learn about Native American culture and support tradition preservation. Tickets are available at bit.ly/native-spirit-tickets. For more information, contact Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite-Valley of Madison at 608-215-4921 or visit bit.ly/native-spirit-tickets. Join us in celebrating the rich heritage of Native Americans through the art of hoop dancing.

Brian Hammill of Native Spirit Productions competes at the Heard Museum in Arizona