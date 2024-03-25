Logo, mascot and slogan unveiled for ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, March 25 - The ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at the Galaxy Arena from 15 to 21 April. The organizers today (25 March) unveiled the official event logo, mascot and slogan.

Crafted with silhouettes of swinging rackets, the event logo forms the shape of a lotus flower—a poignant symbol of Macao’s cultural heritage. The blooming lotus over the water stripes also pays homage to Macao’s iconic Azulejo patterns, elevating the event to global acclaim.

The event mascot “BOBO” is named after the Cantonese pronunciation of “ball” and the local term “Chai” for table tennis. With infectious enthusiasm, BOBO, a playful representation of a table tennis ball donned in player attire, embodies Macao’s spirit of promoting the sport of table tennis.

The event slogan “Charming Macao, Blooming Table Tennis” encapsulates the distinct culture, history, and scenery of Macao. It also symbolizes the idea that table tennis will flourish in this captivating setting, captivating the attention of the world with its exceptional charm.

Tickets are currently on sale via Damai application and mini program, the mCoin platform of Mpay, Cityline, MacauTicket.com, by telephone, or at Kong Seng outlets in Macao or directly at the venue Galaxy Arena during the event period.

For the latest updates on the event, please visit the ITTF official website at www.ittf.com, the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.