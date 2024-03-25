ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORPORATION (NASDAQ: AVXL) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Anavex Life Sciences Corporation

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the stock of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AVXL) between February 1, 2022 and January 1, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

According to the Complaint, Anavex investigates, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s primary product is blarcamesine (Anavex 2-73). Blarcamesine aims to modify specific genetic pathways associated with some CNS disorders. Anavex has sponsored several research studies concerning blarcamesine’s suitability to treat various CNS disorders. One such disorder Anavex has investigated is Rett syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder affecting primarily females.

Prior to the start of the Class Period, Anavex sponsored the Avatar Phase II and III (“Avatar”) clinical trials which investigated blarcamesine’s suitability as a treatment for adults with Rett syndrome. According to the study protocol it posted on “clinicaltrials.gov” (“ClinicalTrials”), an FDA-sponsored Web site which lists pertinent information about pharmaceutical trial research protocols, Anavex intended to use several “Primary Outcome Measures” and “Secondary Outcome Measures” to evaluate Avatar’s efficacy and overall clinical benefit. Contrary to the protocol described on ClinicalTrials, when Anavex later reported its trial results, the Company revealed that it used alternative measures to assess the drug’s success.

Notwithstanding the backlash it received from the market and the substantial market capitalization losses, Anavex would proceed to pull the same sleight of hand with its “Excellence” Phase II/Phase III study, which investigated blarcamesine as treatment for pediatric Rett syndrome patients. On January 2, 2024, the Company announced the Excellence study results. The Company used the “MMRM” method – a statistical method not used in the Avatar study – to analyze the data. The Excellence study failed to achieve statistical significance on all but one measure.

On this news, Anavex’s stock price declined by $3.29 per share, or over 35%, to close at $6.05 per share on January 2, 2024.

If you purchased or acquired Anavex stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Anavex Life Sciences Corporation Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

