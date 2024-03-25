THE FIRST CEREBRAL PALSY AWARENESS MONTH ESTABLISHED IN IRELAND ON MARCH 25TH, 2024
We are proud to lead the Irish Cerebral Palsy Programme of Excellence and support the CP community during Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March has been established in Ireland as Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, and March 25th is National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day across the country.
— Rachel Byrne, Executive Director
Across Ireland, communities are coming together today to raise awareness and show support for individuals living with cerebral palsy (CP). Led by the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, the Irish Cerebral Palsy Programme of Excellence is spearheading various initiatives to mark this important occasion.
Cerebral palsy is the most common lifelong motor disability impacting more than 17,000,000 people worldwide affecting a person's movement, posture, and muscle coordination. It is caused by abnormal brain development or damage to the developing brain, usually before birth. Individuals with CP may experience a range of symptoms, including muscle stiffness, weakness, and difficulties with balance and coordination. While CP is currently a lifelong condition, early intervention and therapy can significantly improve quality of life and functional abilities.
In Ireland, an estimated 12,500 individuals are living with cerebral palsy, with more than 150 babies born with CP each year.
One of the highlights of Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month is the #GoGreen4CP campaign, which encourages individuals and communities to wear green and share their stories on social media using the hashtag #GoGreen4CP. The color green symbolizes hope, growth, and renewal, reflecting the resilience and strength of individuals living with CP. The community in Ireland has come together to raise awareness and tell the story of what CP is in a moving video which has been shared across social media. https://youtu.be/Cyjm_v_LyQM
As part of the #GoGreen4CP campaign, several key landmarks and buildings across the Ireland will be lit up in green to raise cerebral palsy awareness including iconic landmarks such as Leinster House to key partners at University College Cork, Trinity College Dublin, and Limerick University.
"The #GoGreen4CP campaign is about more than just wearing green; it's about coming together as a community to raise awareness and advocate for positive change," said Edel Davin Power (mother of a child with cerebral palsy and Community Engagement Coordinator) for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation. "By participating in this campaign and sharing our stories, we can challenge misconceptions, promote inclusivity, and drive meaningful change for individuals living with CP."
In addition to the #GoGreen4CP campaign, the Irish Cerebral Palsy Programme of Excellence is hosting a series of events and activities throughout the month to raise awareness, educate the public, and support individuals and families affected by CP. These initiatives include educational workshops, fundraising events, and advocacy campaigns aimed at improving access to resources and support services for individuals with CP.
"We are proud to lead the Irish Cerebral Palsy Program of Excellence and support the CP community during Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month," said Rachel Byrne, Executive Director of the Cerebral Palsy Foundation. "Together, we can make a difference and create a more inclusive and supportive society for individuals living with cerebral palsy."
To learn more about Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month and how you can get involved, visit Cerebral Palsy Foundation Ireland private Facebook group or contact our community engagement coordinator edel.davinpower@yourcpf.org and follow the hashtag #GoGreen4CP on social media.
ABOUT THE CEREBRAL PALSY FOUNDATION
The Cerebral Palsy Foundation (CPF) is a sixty-year old nonprofit foundation and a leading voice in the world of Cerebral Palsy. CPF serves as a thought-leader and catalyst to improve the lives of people with cerebral palsy around the world. The Cerebral Palsy Foundation focuses on improving the lives of people with Cerebral Palsy across the life span through research, innovation, improved healthcare and collaboration. The Irish Cerebral Palsy Programme of Excellence was established in 2023 to revolutionize cerebral palsy care in Ireland. To learn more visit www.yourcpf.org.
Edel Davin-Power
Cerebral Palsy Foundation
edel.davinpower@yourcpf.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day Ireland (2024)