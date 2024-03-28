"Raging Mice" by Thomas Lucas: A Riveting Tale of War, Music, and Personal Struggles
Unveiling the Untold Stories of Vietnam's Young Soldiers in the Midst of Cultural UpheavalUNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Lucas, also known as Tom Lucas, is proud to announce the release of his latest novel, "Raging Mice." Set against the backdrop of the great build-up of forces in South Vietnam during the months leading to the Tet Offensive in 1968, this compelling narrative takes readers on a journey through the experiences of a young drafted American soldier.
"Raging Mice" explores the challenges faced by these young soldiers who, amidst the escalating anti-war movement back home, discover a new counter-cultural upheaval through the dominating rock and folk music of the time. The characters in the novel navigate through this ironic melting pot of influences, struggling to cope with the unique backgrounds and personalities that shape their responses.
Thomas Lucas, the author, brings authenticity to the story, drawing from his personal experiences as a decorated Vietnam veteran. Lucas returned with a Combat Infantry Badge and a Bronze Service Star, later dealing with PTSD throughout his life. His remarkable journey continued as he excelled academically, becoming a summa cum laude graduate of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, with achievements such as Phi Beta Kappa and winning the college-wide prize in Creative Writing.
Tom immersed himself in various causes, from working with the United Farm Workers to advocating for minorities and economically disadvantaged individuals. His commitment extended to academia, where he taught writing and literature for 12 years before focusing on psychotherapy.
In "Raging Mice," Lucas weaves a tapestry of historical events, personal struggles, and cultural shifts, offering readers a nuanced perspective on a pivotal time in American history.
Lucas's literary journey doesn't stop with "Raging Mice." His second completed novel, "American Froth," is scheduled for publication in late 2024. Additionally, readers can anticipate a volume of selected poetry and a one-act play titled "The Spectral Wedding."
Beyond his novels, Tom showcases his versatility as a singer/songwriter, having released four original albums that form a unique Autobiography in Song. From "Red Letter Day" to "Rock Psalter," Lucas's music reflects his evolution as an artist, characterized by intense inner searching and strong social-political content. For more information about Thomas Lucas, his literary works, and upcoming releases, visit his website at info@tomlucasnewfate.com.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 (888) 800-1803
email us here
Thomas Lucas' on the Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!