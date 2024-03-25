Commission publishes in-depth reviews for six Member States to assess macroeconomic imbalances in the context of the European Semester

The Commission has today published six in-depth reviews (IDRs) for Cyprus, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden.

The Alert Mechanism Report identifies Member States for which IDRs should be undertaken to assess whether they are experiencing macroeconomic imbalances.

The 2024 Alert Mechanism Report (AMR) adopted in November 2023 as part of the European Semester Autumn package selected 12 Member States for which an IDR should be prepared. The European Semester is the European Union’s framework for the coordination and surveillance of economic and social policies. The remaining six IDRs for France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, and Portugal will be published in the coming weeks.

This year, in response to a request from Member States expressed through Council conclusions, the IDRs have been presented in advance of the European Semester Spring Package to allow for more in-depth multilateral discussions with Member States ahead of the Commission’s proposals for country-specific recommendations.

The Commission’s final assessment of the existence of macroeconomic imbalances for these 12 Member States, based on the analysis included in the IDRs, will be presented as part of the European Semester Spring Package in June along with country-specific recommendations.