Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,423 in the last 365 days.

Commission publishes in-depth reviews for six Member States to assess macroeconomic imbalances in the context of the European Semester

The Commission has today published six in-depth reviews (IDRs) for Cyprus, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden.

The Alert Mechanism Report identifies Member States for which IDRs should be undertaken to assess whether they are experiencing macroeconomic imbalances.

The 2024 Alert Mechanism Report (AMR) adopted in November 2023 as part of the European Semester Autumn package selected 12 Member States for which an IDR should be prepared. The European Semester is the European Union’s framework for the coordination and surveillance of economic and social policies. The remaining six IDRs for France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, and Portugal will be published in the coming weeks.

This year, in response to a request from Member States expressed through Council conclusions, the IDRs have been presented in advance of the European Semester Spring Package to allow for more in-depth multilateral discussions with Member States ahead of the Commission’s proposals for country-specific recommendations.

The Commission’s final assessment of the existence of macroeconomic imbalances for these 12 Member States, based on the analysis included in the IDRs, will be presented as part of the European Semester Spring Package in June along with country-specific recommendations.

Source European Commission - Mar 25, 24

You just read:

Commission publishes in-depth reviews for six Member States to assess macroeconomic imbalances in the context of the European Semester

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more