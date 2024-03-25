Forward Look: 3rd April

Informal meeting of fisheries ministers, 24-25 March 2024Official Council meetings are organised by the Council of the EU and chaired by the Council presidency. However, each Council presidency also organises informal meetings of ministers to discuss initiatives related to a particular topic or Council configuration.Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 26 March 2024Rapid and structural responses to the current situation in the agricultural sector: follow-up
Based on information from the European Commission, agriculture ministers will exchange views as a follow-up to the work carried out by the Commission following the Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting that took place on 26 February 2024.
Informal meeting of transport ministers, 3-4 April 2024.
Informal meeting of agriculture ministers, 7-9 April 2024
Eurogroup, 11 April 2024
Informal meeting of telecommunications ministers, 11-12 April 2024
