Forward Look: 3rd April –

Informal meeting of fisheries ministers, 24-25 March 2024
Official Council meetings are organised by the Council of the EU and chaired by the Council presidency. However, each Council presidency also organises informal meetings of ministers to discuss initiatives related to a particular topic or Council configuration.
Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 26 March 2024
Rapid and structural responses to the current situation in the agricultural sector: follow-up
Based on information from the European Commission, agriculture ministers will exchange views as a follow-up to the work carried out by the Commission following the Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting that took place on 26 February 2024.

Informal meeting of transport ministers, 3-4 April 2024.

Informal meeting of agriculture ministers, 7-9 April 2024

Eurogroup, 11 April 2024

Informal meeting of telecommunications ministers, 11-12 April 2024

 

 

 

Source European Council - Mar 25, 24

