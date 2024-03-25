Combatting violence and harassment in the workplace: Council invites EU countries to ratify ILO convention

The Council has adopted a decision inviting member states to ratify the International Labour Organization’s convention on violence and harassment (ILO convention 190).

Violence and harassment in the workplace is a widespread and persistent phenomenon around the world: more than one in five people have experienced violence and harassment at work, whether physical, psychological or sexual, with women being particularly at risk.

The violence and harassment convention is the first international instrument setting out minimum standards on tackling work-related harassment and violence. This convention will help promote decent work for all, health and safety at work and gender equality, and will also help to combat discrimination.

With today’s decision, the Council invites member states to ratify the parts of the convention that concern in particular the improvement of the working environment to protect workers’ health and safety and safeguard equality between men and women in matters of employment.