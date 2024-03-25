Bosnia and Herzegovina: Council extends framework for restrictive measures until March 2026

The Council decided today to extend the framework for restrictive measures in view of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina for another two years, until 31 March 2026.

The European Union will therefore keep its ability to impose targeted restrictive measures on individuals or entities who undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, constitutional order and international personality of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Restrictive measures can also be imposed against those who seriously threaten the security situation in the country, or undermine the Dayton/Paris General Framework Agreement for Peace.

Restrictive measures under this framework consist of an asset freeze, prohibition to make funds available, and travel ban to the EU for natural persons.

Background

The Council Decision 2011/173/CFSP concerning restrictive measures in view of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina was adopted on 21 March 2011.