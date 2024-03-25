Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,423 in the last 365 days.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Council extends framework for restrictive measures until March 2026

The Council decided today to extend the framework for restrictive measures in view of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina for another two years, until 31 March 2026.

The European Union will therefore keep its ability to impose targeted restrictive measures on individuals or entities who undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, constitutional order and international personality of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Restrictive measures can also be imposed against those who seriously threaten the security situation in the country, or undermine the Dayton/Paris General Framework Agreement for Peace.

Restrictive measures under this framework consist of an asset freeze, prohibition to make funds available, and travel ban to the EU for natural persons.

Background
The Council Decision 2011/173/CFSP concerning restrictive measures in view of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina was adopted on 21 March 2011.

Source European Council - Mar 25, 24

You just read:

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Council extends framework for restrictive measures until March 2026

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more