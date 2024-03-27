An innovative, professional and full service hair salon located in the heart of the River Oaks
Teamwork is our most valuable asset which ensures our clients are always number one, and we strive to exceed your expectations.
Everyone that visits River Oaks Salon will experience our expertise and our creativity, which will leave you feeling empowered and transformed.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wait is finally over for residents of River Oaks as the highly anticipated River Oaks Salon officially opens its doors. Located in the heart of the prestigious neighborhood, the full-service hair salon is set to revolutionize the beauty industry with its innovative approach and top-notch services.
— Casey Clay
The grand opening of River Oaks Salon marks a significant milestone for both the salon team and the local community.
With a team of highly skilled and experienced stylists, the salon aims to provide a luxurious and personalized experience for every client. From haircuts and styling to coloring and treatments, River Oaks Salon offers a wide range of services to cater to all hair types and needs.
At ROS, we pride ourselves on aligning with brands that share our values, and Davines exemplifies our dedication to sustainability and excellence. With a focus on creating the most dimensional and gentle hair color on the market, Davines has earned widespread recognition for its innovative approach to beauty. As a B Corp company, Davines shares our commitment to sustainability and ethical practices, making them an ideal choice for River Oaks Salon. We are confident that our clients will love the luxurious results achieved with Davines hair color."
"We are thrilled to finally open our doors to the community and share our passion for hair with our clients. Our team has put in a lot of hard work and dedication to create a salon that not only offers exceptional services but also provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere for our clients," says owner and lead stylist, Casey Clay.
The grand opening celebration will include special promotions and VIP discounts for clients, as well as complimentary refreshments, swag bags and a chance to win exciting prizes.
River Oaks Salon invites everyone to come and experience the ultimate hair salon experience in the heart of River Oaks.
Book your appointment now and be a part of this exciting new chapter in the community. For more information, visit the salon's website or follow them on social media for updates and promotions.
Contact:
River Oaks Salon
3727 Westheimer Rd. A
Houston, TX 77027
713.527.7496
For more information, please visit www.riveroakssalon.com or email frontdesk@riveroakssalon.com.
