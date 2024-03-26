Fuku Leads Off Baseball Season with More Venues in U.S. Stadiums
Fuku Continues Expansion in Major Markets Across the U.S.
We’re thrilled to continue our strategic growth in major sports and entertainment venues, and grateful for our relationships with Levy Restaurants and Aramark Sports + Entertainment”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baseball season is almost officially here and fuku®, the spicy fried chicken concept created by David Chang, is excited to announce two new venues coming soon, bringing the fuku experience to more sports fans and foodies. New partnerships include: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles and Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. This marks the continued expansion of fuku in stadiums featuring major league sports franchises, and reaching more fan bases across the country.
— Claudia Lezcano, CEO of fuku
“We’re thrilled to keep achieving our goals for strategic growth in some of the most iconic sports and entertainment venues, and grateful for our valued relationships with Levy Restaurants at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and Aramark Sports + Entertainment at Oracle Park, as we continue to expand in more cities,” says Claudia Lezcano, CEO of fuku.
Fans and foodies can look forward to fuku’s signature menu items at each of these new locations including the OG Spicy Fried Chicken Sando, Jumbo Tenders and Waffle Fries, Impossible™ Nuggies, fuku’s own fuku mayo and ranch sauces, plus Magnolia Bakery’s Double Fudge Brownie, Chocolate Chunk Blondie and Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
Headquartered in New York City with two Manhattan based eateries at Hudson Yards and Rockefeller Center that offer dine-in, takeout and pick up services, the company is quickly growing with 10 locations in the U.S. For a complete list, please visit: https://eatfuku.com/stadiums-arenas/.
About fuku®
fuku® is a spicy fried chicken fast casual eatery that was founded by David Chang and Momofuku restaurant group in 2015. Guided by many of the same principles that Momofuku was founded on, fuku challenges convention and offers guests approachable, high-quality food that draws influences from both Asian and American cuisines. The company embraces a strong brand culture that’s inclusive, respectful and collaborative. In addition to operating its own eateries, fuku has a fast growing presence in major stadiums and arenas across the U.S. Follow us at fuku, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
