MDC offers hunter education skills session April 6 at Andy Dalton Range

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a hunter education skills session at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center on April 6 for individuals who are required to take the skills portion of Missouri’s Hunter Education program.

In Missouri, you must be at least 11 years to take hunter education. In order to receive hunter education certification in Missouri, a person must complete both the knowledge and skills portions of the program. Hunters have three options to complete the knowledge portion – they can take it online, by class, or complete a self-study guide. Hunters ages 16 and over may now take the entire course (both knowledge and skills portions) online.

Hunters ages 15 and under must complete a hands-on skills session after completing the knowledge portion. This four-hour session includes activities, video-based discussions, and a 35-question multiple-choice final exam.

MDC’s hunter education skills session on April 6 will be from 8 a.m.-noon at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can register for this course at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196400

In Missouri, all hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1967, must complete an approved hunter education program and display a hunter education certificate to buy a firearms hunting permit except:

If you are age 6-15 and using a resident firearms deer or turkey permit while hunting in the immediate presence of a properly licensed mentor. (Reduced-price deer or turkey firearms permits are available to hunters ages 6-15 and can be purchased by youths in that age range without displaying a hunter education card.)

You are using a resident landowner deer and/or turkey hunting permit on qualifying property.

You are hunting small game on your own property.

You are using an Apprentice Hunter Authorization. (These authorizations are for individuals ages 16 and older who have not taken hunter education.)

Consult the Wildlife Code of Missouri or inquire at your nearest MDC office for details on these exemptions or for further information about Missouri’s hunter education program. For more information, go to

https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education-skills-training.