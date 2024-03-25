Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Continues Strong Growth Trajectory, Predicted To Reach $5.27 Billion In 2028: Insights From Global Market Report As Per TBRC's Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Global Market Report

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

LONDON, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Global Market Report 2024 projects a steady increase, with the dental bone graft substitutes market size poised to grow from $3.86 billion in 2023 to $4.15 billion in 2024, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.



Driving Forces and Growth Outlook

The dental bone graft substitutes market report attributes this significant growth to various factors, including the increasing incidence of dental procedures, rising demand for dental restoration, expanding aging population, and a surge in cosmetic dentistry procedures. Furthermore, patient preferences for minimally invasive dentistry and aesthetic solutions contribute to the market's expansion.

Looking ahead, the forecast period from 2024 to 2028 anticipates continued strong growth, with the dental bone graft substitutes market projected to reach $5.27 billion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Key drivers for this growth include a growing emphasis on preventive dentistry, increasing demand for implant dentistry, and a focus on bioactive and biomimetic materials.

Addressing the Needs of the Elderly Population

One of the notable drivers for dental bone graft substitutes market growth is the increase in the elderly population globally. Dental bone graft substitutes play a crucial role in addressing the specific dental needs of aging individuals, contributing to improved oral health and overall quality of life. For instance, England's aging population is expected to increase significantly, underscoring the importance of dental bone graft substitutes in meeting the oral healthcare needs of seniors.

Innovative Products and Strategic Acquisitions

Major companies in the dental bone graft substitutes market, such as Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Medtronic PLC, are developing innovative products to cater to market demand. Products like RegenerOss CC allograft particulate and RegenerOss bone graft plug offer reliable solutions for bone regeneration in the oral cavity.

Furthermore, strategic acquisitions, such as Dentsply Sirona's acquisition of Datum Dental Ltd., reflect the industry's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and strengthening dental professionals' ability to provide quality care.

Regional Insights and Market Segmentation

North America emerged as the largest region in the dental bone graft substitutes market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and robust healthcare infrastructure. The market segmentation includes types of grafts such as xenograft, allograft, and autograft, as well as materials, mechanisms, applications, and end-users, catering to diverse dental needs.

The dental bone graft substitutes market continues to demonstrate strong growth momentum, fueled by evolving patient preferences, technological advancements, and a growing emphasis on preventive dentistry. As the dental bone graft substitutes market expands, stakeholders across the dental industry are poised to benefit from innovative products, strategic partnerships, and advancements in dental care. With a focus on addressing the specific needs of aging populations and delivering patient-centric solutions, the dental bone graft substitutes market remains a vital component of the global dental healthcare landscape.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

