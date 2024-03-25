REACHUP, Inc. Receives $2 Million Gift From the Yield Giving Open Call
Generous gift allows local non-profit to continue mission of reducing infant mortalityTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving announced REACHUP, Inc. as one of the Yield Giving Open Call’s awardees working with people and in places experiencing the greatest need in the United States; as a result, the Tampa-based nonprofit has received a $2 million gift.
REACHUP, Inc. is a non-profit organization that advocates for the health and wellness for families in Hillsborough County serving more than 7,000 residents each year. Since its inception more than two decades ago, the organization has single-handedly reduced the gap in infant mortality rates by 57% in the areas that it serves.
In March 2023, Yield Giving launched an Open Call for community-led, community-focused organizations whose explicit purpose is to enable individuals and families to achieve substantive improvement in their well-being through foundational resources.
“Every day at REACHUP, Inc. we work tirelessly to support families in our community by helping moms have healthy babies, and help those babies have a healthy life,” says Nicola Bailey, President & CEO of REACHUP, Inc. “As a result of this national vetting and recognition of our work, we can further enhance our mission.”
The Open Call received 6,353 applications and initially planned for 250 awards of $1 million each. In the Fall of 2023, organizations top-rated by their peers advanced to a second round of review by an external Evaluation Panel recruited for experience relevant to this cause, and underwent a final round of due diligence. In light of the incredible work of these organizations, as judged by their peers and external panelists, the donor team decided to expand the awardee pool and the award amount.
“If there’s one thing we can all be unified on, it’s that we as a society are measured by the way we treat our children, and for 25 years REACHUP has been at the forefront making sure both the born and unborn have the best possible outcomes,” says Dr. Deborah Austin, co-founder of REACHUP, Inc. “It was a labor of love to work with Nicola Bailey and other members of the REACHUP team in responding to the Yield Giving Open Call.”
For information regarding the various outreach initiatives that have led to REACHUP Inc.’s success, please visit reachupincorporated.org. To arrange an interview, please contact Liz Newman, at enewman@reachupincorporated.org.
More information on the Yield Giving Open Call and other initiatives can be found at www.leverforchange.org.
About REACHUP, Inc.
REACHUP Inc. (Respond, Educate, Advocate, & Collaborate for Health in Underserved Populations) advocates for the health and wellness of families within Hillsborough County. In 2003 the Central Hillsborough (Federal) Healthy Start (CHHS) Program leadership, staff and key community stakeholders participated in two community summits that led to an endorsement of the development of a nonprofit organization. This necessitated a transition that allowed the organization to maintain its role as the director of research and evaluation while the grassroots community became the primary stakeholder in the Healthy Start Initiative and took greater leadership in increasing opportunities and resources to promote and protect the health and well-being of its citizens. Thus, CHHS successfully began the process of transitioning the ownership and governance of the CHHS Project from university-based to community-based via the establishment of REACHUP, Inc. REACHUP, Inc. was officially incorporated in the summer of 2006 and received its 501c3 non-profit status. The REACHUP Foundation has also received its 501c3 non-profit status.
About Yield Giving
Established by MacKenzie Scott to share a financial fortune created through the effort of countless people, Yield Giving is named after a belief in adding value by giving up control. To date, Yield’s network of staff and advisors has yielded over $16,500,000,000 to 1,900+ non-profit teams to use as they see fit for the benefit of others. To learn more, visit www.yieldgiving.com.
