Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,516 in the last 365 days.

ROLEC's New Hinged-Lid Diecast Aluminum Enclosures Win Innovation Award

aluDOOR advanced diecast enclosures

Award-winning aluDOOR diecast enclosures are designed for today's advanced heavy-duty industrial electronics

aluDOOR lid trims

With aluDOOR there are no visible fixings. All of the mounting screws are hidden under snap-in aluminum lid trims

aluDOOR hinge

All aluDOOR enclosures are supplied with a fully integrated hinged in the lid (giving 100 degree opening angle)

ROLEC’s aluDOOR industrial electronic enclosures have gained a Special Mention in the German Innovation Awards. Judges praised the “high added value for users.”

aluDOOR is ROLEC's latest innovation in diecast enclosures for advanced industrial electronics”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robust aluDOOR is a ‘go anywhere’ hinged-lid enclosure that can be mounted on walls, bulkheads, machines and desks – safeguarding electronics in challenging indoor and harsh outdoor environments.

At launch, these premium enclosures were originally rated IP 66, IP 67 and (on request) IP 69K. Since then, aluDOOR has now also gained an IP 68 rating. This means it can be fully immersed in water to an agreed depth greater than the 5.90” to 39.37” specified for IP 67 enclosures. In the case of aluDOOR, this depth is 47.24” (1200 mm) for two hours.

Diecast aluminum aluDOOR’s hinged lid opens 100° to allow easy access to components. The lid can be specified with or without a recess for a membrane keypad. The lid screws and threaded inserts are A2 stainless steel for added protection against corrosion.

ROLEC has made it quick and easy to fit the lid. Its integrated hinge pin is pushed into place then secured with two tamperproof Torx T25 screws with M5 threads. Then the lid is shut and locked down with two more Torx screws. All the fixings are hidden beneath aluminum trims.

Like many other ROLEC enclosures, aluDOOR can be installed ‘lid closed’, protecting the electronics and seal, a continuous foamed-in polyurethane gasket with no join. Inside the housing, there are pillars for PCBs, mounting plates and DIN rails.

Electronics designers can specify aluDOOR in 10 sizes from 3.54” x 4.72” x 2.76” to 6.69” x 11.02” x 3.54”. The standard color is anthracite gray (RAL 7016) with matt silver powder-coated lid trims.

Options and accessories include special colors on request, anthracite gray lid trims, a mounting plate, supporting rail, RFI/EMI gasket, and an anti-corrosion coating.

ROLEC can supply aluDOOR fully customized. Services include CNC machining, engraving, display windows, powder coating, painting, photo-quality printing of legends, logos and graphics, RFI/EMI shielding, and assembly of accessories.

VIEW aluDOOR ENCLOSURES RANGE HERE >>

Sean J Bailey
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
+1 888-658-5774
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

ROLEC Enclosures, Inc. Company Profile

You just read:

ROLEC's New Hinged-Lid Diecast Aluminum Enclosures Win Innovation Award

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more