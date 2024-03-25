Public Health Warning Issued Related to Recent Sewer Discharge

BOSTON – March 24, 2024 – The following is a public health warning related to several recent sewage discharges, also known as a combined sewer overflow CSO). State regulations require local public health departments to provide notice to the public when these discharges may create a risk to public health, including when a discharge lasts for more than two hours. The public is advised to avoid contact with affected water bodies for at least 48 hours after a sewage discharge or overflow, during rainstorms, and for 48 hours after rainstorms end, due to increased health risks from bacteria or other pollutants associated with urban stormwater runoff and discharges of untreated or partially treated wastewater.

Massachusetts Water Resource Authority Outfall MWR203 in Charlestown at Prison Point in Charlestown experienced a treated discharge or overflow that started on Saturday, March 23 at 6:17 p.m. and ended on Saturday, March 23 at 11:49 p.m. creating a potential public health risk. This event impacts the waters downriver of the Charles River Dam, Charlestown, and Inner Harbor area. This advisory will expire on Monday, March 25 at 11:49 p.m., 48 hours after the overflow has ended.

Massachusetts Water Resource Authority Outfall MWR201 Cottage Farm location in Cambridge experienced a treated discharge or overflow that started on Saturday, March 23 at 8:30 p.m. and ended on Saturday, March 23 at 10:47 p.m. creating a potential public health risk. This event impacts the waters of the Charles River from just upstream of the BU Bridge and downstream to the harbor. This advisory will expire on Monday, March 25 at 10:47 p.m., 48 hours after the overflow has ended.

Boston Water and Sewer Commission Outfall BOS003 located at Jeffries Point in East Boston experienced a discharge of rainwater and untreated sewage waste on Saturday, March 23 at 6:05 p.m. and ended on Saturday, March 23 at 8:40 p.m., creating a potential public health risk. This event impacts the waters of Boston Harbor and East Boston waterfront. This advisory will expire on Monday, March 25 at 8:40 p.m., 48 hours after the overflow has ended.

Boston Water and Sewer Commission Outfall BOS062 located at the mouth of the Fort Point Channel experienced a discharge of rainwater and untreated sewage waste on Saturday, March 23 at 8:15 p.m. and ended on Saturday, March 23 at 10:15 p.m., creating a potential public health risk. This event impacts the waters of Boston Harbor, Fort Point Channel, and downtown waterfront. This advisory will expire on Monday, March 25 at 10:15 p.m., 48 hours after the overflow has ended.

Boston Water and Sewer Commission Outfall BOS064 located in the Fort Point Channel experienced a discharge of rainwater and untreated sewage waste on Saturday, March 23 at 8:25 p.m. and ended on Saturday, March 23 at 10:30 p.m., creating a potential public health risk. This event impacts the waters of Boston Harbor, Fort Point Channel, and downtown waterfront. This advisory will expire on Monday, March 25 at 10:30 p.m., 48 hours after the overflow has ended.

Boston Water and Sewer Commission Outfall BOS070 located in the Fort Point Channel experienced a discharge of rainwater and untreated sewage waste on Saturday, March 23 at 8:10 p.m. and ended on Saturday, March 23 at 11:15 p.m., creating a potential public health risk. This event impacts the waters of Boston Harbor, Fort Point Channel, and downtown waterfront. This advisory will expire on Monday, March 25 at 11:15 p.m., 48 hours after the overflow has ended.

Note that these data are preliminary and may be revised and additional overflows associated with this weather event may be added to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission and Massachusetts Water Resources Authority websites. Check the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority website here and the Boston Water and Sewer Commission here for current updates.

A combined sewer overflow occurs when a large storm overwhelms the combined sewerage system causing rainwater to mix with wastewater and discharge to a nearby water body. This prevents sewage backups into homes and businesses.

More information about CSOs and public health is available at www.boston.gov/cso.

<