Three out of four Minnesotans with prediabetes unaware they have it

March 25, 2024

Diabetes Alert Day, March 26, is a one-day “wake-up call” that focuses on the seriousness of diabetes and the importance of understanding your risk.

The Minnesota Department of Health is encouraging Minnesotans to take a minute to answer seven questions to find their risk of having prediabetes. It’s easy to know where you stand by visiting DoIHavePrediabetes.org (PodriaTenerPrediabetes.org in Spanish).

“Taking a minute to answer these questions could be the best thing you do for your health all year,” said Teresa Ambroz, manager, and researcher with the MDH Diabetes Program. “With the right steps, you can reverse prediabetes before it becomes Type 2 diabetes. The first step is to find out whether you’re at risk, then connect with a health care provider to learn about treatment options, if needed.”

Prediabetes means a person’s blood sugar is higher than normal and puts them at increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. More than 1 in 3 adults – about 98 million Americans – has prediabetes, and 3 out of 4 Minnesotans with prediabetes don’t know they have it.

Diabetes is a lifelong condition that affects how the body breaks down sugar. In time, it can contribute to other chronic conditions or lead to complications like chronic kidney disease, loss of vision or nerve damage.

Diabetes can be challenging, but there are support systems and resources to help people manage the disease. Type 2 diabetes is preventable. Focusing on lifestyle changes like increasing physical activity, cutting back on unhealthy foods and sugary drinks, and losing weight can help reduce risk.

For those who qualify, help is available from the Diabetes Prevention Program.

At the community level, raising awareness about the risks of diabetes is a key piece of the Minnesota’s Action Plan to Address Cardiovascular Disease, Stroke and Diabetes 2035 (MN 2035 Plan). The plan lays out detailed strategies and example actions for communities, health care organizations, community and organizational leaders, and people to save lives, reduce health disparities and improve health and well-being.

You can learn more about innovative ways Minnesotans are helping reduce heart disease, stroke and diabetes in their communities by visiting the MN 2035 Plan YouTube playlist. For example, the Whitney Senior Center, an organization that supports the wellbeing of people 55 and older in the greater St. Cloud area, is a recognized provider of the National Diabetes Prevention Program. The senior center has had success by teaming up with the Center for African Immigrants and Refugees Organization (CAIRO), a St. Cloud nonprofit that advocates for equitable social, health and economic opportunities for African refugees and immigrant children, youth, and families. Learn more by watching this Whitney Senior Center + CAIRO video.

