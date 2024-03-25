Occupancy Analytics Firm Hosting Virtual Panel on Women’s Leadership in Real Estate Space Planning

Lambent event features women defining the future of work and learning; includes execs from Boston Scientific, George Mason University and University of Northern Texas

BOSTON, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occupancy analytics software company Lambent will host a virtual panel on the role of women in real estate space planning on March 28th. Titled Women Defining the Future of Space Planning, the event features women executives in both commercial business and higher education discussing the challenges and opportunities for women in the space planning profession.



March 28, 2024 @ 2:00 PM ET

Corporate and Higher Education Real Estate and Space Planning have a reputation for being an insider’s game, leaving leadership teams without the benefit of diversity and opportunity for growth. And while change is on the horizon with more women in entry-level CRE, facilities, and space planning positions, women still only hold 9% of executive-level CRE positions. This virtual panel discussion features five women defining the future of work and learning, through space planning. Key topics include:

Workplace trends prominent in CRE and Higher Education

Today’s top challenges for Real Estate and Space Planning Leaders

The benefits of diverse teams and leadership for organizations



Panelists include:

Julie Roberts – Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Lambent

Randi Hale – Principal, Global Workplace Strategy, Boston Scientific

Tobi Walsh – Assistant Vice President, Capital Strategy & Planning, George Mason University

Meredith Butler – Director of Space Management and Planning, University of Northern Texas

Misten Foreman – Director Real Property, Health Science Center, University of Northern Texas



To register, or for more information visit:

https://lambentspaces.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kw0zTTahT9OOrzk2FTDB6g#/registration

