PHILIPPINES, March 25 - Press Release
March 25, 2024

Poe on 3 sailors injured from China water cannon

We deplore the latest water cannon attack by China on a Philippine supply vessel that injured our three Navy personnel.

This uncivilized action should stop. We must hold the Chinese vessel responsible for the injury inflicted on our troops.

From shadowing our vessels to collisions and water cannon assaults, incidents in the West Philippine Sea have been escalating.

China's actions appear geared to heighten the already tensed situation.

While the Philippines continues to deal with the attacks in legal, legitimate and calm manner, we must also seek accountability.

