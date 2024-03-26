Crossword Cybersecurity Plc launches new CyberAI Practice helping CISOs embrace AI with confidence across the enterprise
Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LSE:AIM:CCS)
At Crossword it is our mission to provide businesses with the knowledge and tools needed to securely embrace the benefits of Generative AI technologies, whilst also managing the associated risks.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the cybersecurity solutions company focused on cyber strategy and risk, has launched a new CyberAI Practice. The practice, which sits within Crossword Cybersecurity’s Consulting business, consolidates Crossword’s artificial intelligence (AI) expertise into a centre of excellence that will deliver AI-focused cybersecurity consulting services and products to help clients harness the power of AI in the organisation.
— James Henry, Consulting Innovation Director at Crossword Cybersecurity
The ever-evolving threat landscape and proliferation of data-generating apps and devices has had organisations grasping at Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLM) as the solution to the problems they face. While AI has a huge role to play in improving security posture, customer experience, identifying insights and streamlining business processes, the pace of change, regulation, deployment by employees of ‘Shadow AI’, and ‘AI washing’ by marketers, can leave cybersecurity teams struggling to remain current.
The LLM dilemma
LLMs have led to the emergence of many new tools, which must be assessed and assured so that adoption is controlled and does not pose legal, reputational, or commercial threats. Simultaneously, LLMs have empowered would-be attackers by lowering the barriers to launching successful attacks.
Crossword has already led a significant initiative in investigating the application of Generative AI to cyber security. This has been conducted with major industry partners and leading universities, including academics from Oxford University and MIT in the USA and AI researchers from the world famous Alan Turing Institute.
Helping enterprises keep pace with AI innovation
The CyberAI Practice will provide organisations with advisory, security testing and engineering services, which will allow organisations to manage AI threats and grasp the opportunities to improve efficiency, cybersecurity, and create new experiences for end users. Following its launch, the CyberAI Practice is offering the following services:
● Engineering – Modular services designed to support the assessment and development of LLM architectures, LLM security testing, design and security architecture reviews, and wider LLM-related engineering services
● CyberAI onsite workshops – Education and maturity workshops to help organisations understand the market, assess their needs and existing AI use, and consult on whether to ‘build or buy’
James Henry, Consulting Innovation Director at Crossword Cybersecurity said: “The latest wave of AI technologies hit the security industry with such pace that many businesses have been struggling to keep up. At Crossword it is our mission to provide businesses with the knowledge and tools needed to securely embrace the benefits of Generative AI technologies, whilst also managing the associated risks.”
Further information relating to the CyberAI practice and Crossword Cybersecurity’s Consulting business can be found here.
About Crossword Cybersecurity plc
Crossword offers a range of cyber security solutions to help companies understand and reduce cyber security risk. We do this through a combination of people and technology, in the form of SaaS and software products, consulting, and managed services. Crossword's areas of emphasis are cyber security strategy and risk, supply chain cyber, threat detection and response, and digital identity and the aim is to build up a portfolio of cyber security products and services with recurring revenue models in these four areas. We work closely with UK universities and our products and services are often powered by academic research-driven insights. In the area of cybersecurity strategy and risk our consulting services include cyber maturity assessments, industry certifications, and virtual chief information security officer (vCISO) managed services.
Crossword's end-to-end supply chain cyber standard operating model (SCC SOM) is supported by our best-selling SaaS platform, Rizikon Assurance, along with cost-effective cyber audits, security testing services and complete managed services for supply chain cyber risk management. Threat detection and response services include our Nightingale AI-based network monitoring, our Trillion and Arc breached credentials tracking platforms, and incident response. Crossword's work in digital identity is based on the World Wide Web Consortium W3C verifiable credentials standard and our current solution, Identiproof, enables secure digital verification of individuals to prevent fraud.
Crossword serves medium and large clients including FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and S&P listed companies in various sectors, such as defence, insurance, investment and retail banks, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing and has offices in the UK, Poland and Oman. Crossword is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.
Visit Crossword at https://www.crosswordcybersecurity.com/
Contacts
Crossword Cybersecurity plc - Tel: +44 (0) 333 090 2587
Email: info@crosswordcybersecurity.com
Tom Ilube, Chief Executive Officer
Mary Dowd, Chief Financial Officer
Grant Thornton (Nominated Adviser) - Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100
Colin Aaronson / Jamie Barklem / Ciara Donnelly
Hybridan LLP (Broker) - Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
Claire Louise Noyce
Crossword PR team
GingerPR Ltd
+44 1932 485300
crossword@gingerpr.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn