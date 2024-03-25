SPI Software Secures Back-to-Back Business Product Award at 2024 GNEX Conference Honor
Honor Represents SPI's Commitment to Client Success
Kingsway (NYSE:KFS)
Our unwavering commitment is to deliver best software and technology solutions that empower our clients to navigate the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities within the timeshare industry.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPI Software, the timeshare industry leader in resort management software solutions, has been recognized for the second consecutive year with the prestigious "Best Business Product Award" at the 2024 GNEX Conference in Miami Beach. This back-to-back win solidifies SPI Software's position as a global leader in providing innovative and comprehensive technology solutions to the vacation ownership industry.
— Kyle Oliver, Global VP Operations
The Best Business Product award acknowledges the SPI Software System platform, a comprehensive suite of modules designed to address the evolving needs of resort developers and operators. This all-encompassing platform empowers timeshare, vacation clubs, and mixed-use properties with solutions for Marketing, Sales, Resort Operations, and Finance. Additional functionalities encompass loan servicing, maintenance fee management, receivables handling, centralized reservations, and owner services. The platform offers further functionalities for tour and tour premium management, guest management, sales tracking, commission calculations, document preparation, property management, and owner rentals.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year,” said Kyle Oliver, Global Vice President of Operations. “This award is a testament to the dedication and collaboration between SPI Software and our valued clients. Their ongoing partnership allows us to continuously evolve our product offerings and stay ahead of the curve. Our unwavering commitment is to deliver best-in-class software and technology solutions that empower our clients to navigate the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities within the timeshare industry.”
SPI Software's commitment to innovation and client collaboration has established them as a trusted partner for resort developers and operators around the globe. This back-to-back win at the GNEX Conference further validates their position as a leader in vacation ownership and related industries they serve.
To learn more about software solutions created exclusively for the vacation ownership industry, visit www.spisoftware.com. To arrange for a complimentary demo, call David Callaghan, Global Vice President of Sales at 1.305.858.9505 or connect with him via email at David.Callaghan@SPISoftware.com.
About SPI Software:
SPI Software is the global leader in providing innovative software solutions to the vacation ownership industry and its related businesses. Celebrating 45 years of innovation and experience, SPI’s award-winning solutions empower companies and resorts to streamline operations, enhance efficiency and guest experiences, and drive profitability. Committed to customer success, SPI Software continues to revolutionize the industry with its comprehensive range of software solutions. SPI Software is a fully owned subsidiary of Kingsway (NYSE: KFS).
Marge Lennon
Lennon Communications
+1 239-841-0553
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn