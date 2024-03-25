Burn Boot Camp and Muscular Dystrophy Association Team Up for 8th Annual 'Be Their Muscle' Philanthropic Event

Over 350 Burn Boot Camp locations in 41 states will come together to help raise money and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Charlotte, North Carolina, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burn Boot Camp, a leading boutique fitness franchise, has teamed up with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) for its eighth annual national 'Be Their Muscle' philanthropic event. Throughout April, over 350 Burn Boot Camp locations nationwide will come together to support the organization's mission by hosting a workout on Saturday, April 20, 2024, with 100% of the proceeds going to MDA. This year, Burn Boot Camp has set a minimum $1,000,000 national fundraising goal. The fundraising will kick off April 1 and run through April 30, 2024. More information on participating locations or donations can be found online. To participate at a location near you, or donate to a team, visit: BeTheirMuscle.com.

"We’re proud to be with our extended family at Burn Boot Camp to raise awareness for the ‘Be Their Muscle' campaign to support MDA's mission to empower people to live longer, more independent lives," said MDA family member Jay Griffin whose son Franklin was the first person in the clinical trial at MDA Care Center at Duke University Medical Center for a new treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy that was recently approved by the FDA. "Watching my son improve on this new treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy reminds us that when we come together as a community to fund research and care, we can make incredible progress together.”

"This is one of my favorite times of the year when our team members and Members come together to show their strength for people who need it most in every community we serve. Muscular Dystrophy Association is one of Burn Boot Camp's longest-standing national philanthropic partners," explained Morgan Kline, CEO and Co-Founder of Burn Boot Camp. "As a company, we share a deep passion for philanthropy and are excited to continue building the relationship we have cultivated with MDA over the past eight years."

The 'Be Their Muscle' campaign supports MDA, the leading research, care, and advocacy organization in the U.S. for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), and related neuromuscular diseases. Together, both MDA and Burn Boot Camp look to empower people to live longer, more independent lives. The campaign has raised over $2.8 million since the partnership began in 2016. Funds raised during the ‘Be Their Muscle' event will support:

Research: Research MDA has supported is directly linked to approved, life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. Since 2015 there have been more than 20 FDA-approved treatments for neuromuscular diseases, and more are expected in 2024.

Care: MDA funds the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions, produces educational events and conferences for medical professionals and families and provides one-on-one support through its resource center.

Advocacy: MDA advocates for access to care and therapies from day one (newborn screening), accelerating therapeutic development, empowerment, and independence (access to education, employment, accessible air travel).

Summer Camp: MDA provides transformative life-changing camp experiences to thousands of children and young adults ages 8-17, at no cost to families. Camp provides the opportunity to learn vital life skills, make lifelong friendships and gain independence and confidence. MDA will offer 22 in-person summer camp sessions across the country as well as the opportunity to attend a virtual camp in 2024.

"Here at the Muscular Dystrophy Association, we stand hand in hand with Burn Boot Camp in our shared commitment to empower communities nationwide. Tracy Denton, Senior Vice President of Development Partnerships, MDA, expresses our heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable leadership, dedicated staff, and enthusiastic gym members of Burn Boot Camp. Our gratitude extends to Morgan and Devan Kline, whose journey from volunteering at MDA Summer Camp to integral members of our MDA family embodies the spirit of collaboration and compassion. Through the 'Be Their Muscle' campaign, we continue to witness the remarkable impact of this partnership in raising awareness and vital funds. Together, we propel research, enhance care, and champion the rights of families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. To Burn Boot Camp franchise partners and attendees, we extend our deepest thanks for your unwavering support and invaluable participation."

MDA and Burn Boot Camp will be posting throughout the campaign on social media using @MDAorg and @burnbootcamp with #BeTheirMuscle.

About Burn Boot Camp

Founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept helping women and their families create healthy lifestyles by building strength and confidence. With unlimited 45-minute circuit-style Camps, complimentary Childwatch, and a unique Floating Floor to help protect joints and prevent injury, Burn Boot Camp provides hope for hundreds of thousands of people seeking a path to purpose, passion, and community in over 350 locations nationwide. Devan and Morgan recently launched a new app bringing Burn Boot Camp's transformative workouts to Burn On Demand, giving users access to all-new premium fitness, recovery, and educational content in over 14 categories. They are also the authors of the bestseller Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5-Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength. For more information, visit https://burnbootcamp.com/ and follow Burn Boot Camp on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, LinkedIn and Podcast.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

