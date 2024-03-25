ECA Marketing Unveils Advanced Media Production Studio for Agents and Advisors

Eden Prairie, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Prairie, Minnesota -

Eden Prairie, MN – March 22nd, 2024 – ECA Marketing, a leading National Annuity and Life Marketing Organization, is proud to announce the launch of its advanced media production studio designed for the independent advisor and insurance producer.

This new media production studio marks a significant milestone for ECA Marketing, further solidifying its commitment to supporting independent insurance professionals in all aspects of their business. By offering a professional studio space that combines modern technology with versatility, ECA Marketing aims to empower agents and advisors to elevate their brand presence, enable content-based marketing, enhance their authority in the market, and connect with their prospects and clients on a deeper level through the power of broadcast quality media.

The new studio is equipped to be a flexible offering, with the benefit of three unique sets, a news broadcast set, a podcasting set, and a greenscreen set for agents and advisors seeking to create original, informational, client-facing content. The new studio aims to provide advisors with a dynamic platform to enhance their marketing efforts by leveraging media on the internet, as well as through traditional television and radio. To simplify the process of creating content, ECA's internal marketing team has designed turn-key content options to guide agents through the creation of a podcast, as well as newsworthy, educational television programming for their clients.

The studio is concurrently being used to produce multiple monthly broadcasts to support ECA affiliated agents, including the Advanced Markets Life Insurance Series, a show hosted by ECA Marketing's VP of Life Sales Jeffrey Thompson, that explores unique strategies to help advisors open new market opportunities centered around the use of life insurance and its many tax benefits.

Other shows include the Income Intelligence Brief, a show hosted by ECA Marketing's President Joe Spillman, where the latest annuity market trends and opportunities are discussed as well as useful sales ideas that highlight the value of an annuity for the retiree and pre-retiree.

The third show ECA's Life and Annuity Product Academy curates a popular product selected by ECA Marketing's team of life and annuity internal wholesalers. Each month the show features a top-selling life or annuity product typically featuring innovative features and unique designs. This monthly show helps producers sort through the cluttered and rapidly changing product landscape and provides a venue to learn about the most relevant products for their clients in the life and annuity markets.

Additionally, some of ECA Marketing's internal wholesalers are now producing their own original, branded content to better educate and support the agents and advisors they work with, by offering industry-relevant programming.

ECA Marketing is a National Annuity and Life Marketing Organization operating in all 50 states and several U.S. territories. With over $20 Billion in Fixed Annuity and Target Life Premium since 2006, ECA Marketing has earned a reputation as one of the country's largest Independent Marketing Organizations. ECA Marketing offers insurance producers quality service, an assortment of effective sales and marketing systems to suit their particular style, as well as an extensive array of products to fit within their business model.

For more information about ECA Marketing's media production studio, or to find out how working with ECA Marketing may be an important step that helps grow one's business, visit ECAMarketing.com or contact any of of their life or annuity wholesalers at 800-356-4189.

