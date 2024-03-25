Submit Release
Strength in Numbers: Food Lion Feeds and Colleges Nourish Neighbors

Score to Give More program provides more than 1.6 million meals and amplifies awareness to address food insecurity

SALISBURY, N.C., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the 2023-24 college basketball season, Food Lion Feeds partnered with a record 52 collegiate basketball programs, including 15 women’s teams, to address food insecurity. With strength in numbers, they helped provide more than 1.6 million meals* to neighbors experiencing hunger, an increase from more than 1.2 million meals during the 2022-23 basketball season. Through this collaboration, known as Score to Give More, Food Lion Feeds helped provide 100 meals* (up to 30,000 meals per team) for every free throw made. The effort benefits campus food pantries and affiliated Feeding America® partner food banks, where each school is located throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“The Score to Give More program strengthens our college partnerships and demonstrates support for our students and student-athletes. We empower them to become agents of change on their campus and in their communities, helping to amplify awareness about food insecurity,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Our Score to Give More program is a meaningful way to make a difference.”

Since 2019, Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 4.9 million meals* through the combination of regular season and tournament free throws made by players. In 2023, Food Lion Feeds’ Score to Give More program expanded from 33 to 52 men’s and women’s teams across Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The Score to Give More campaign is one of many efforts Food Lion Feeds leads in partnership with college campuses. In addition to this collegiate effort, Food Lion Feeds also teams up with universities for its Sack to Give Back campaign, providing 1,000 meals* (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution.

The Score to Give More participating schools and season totals include:

School School Location Free Throws / Meals Provided
Appalachian State University Boone, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Bluefield State University (Men’s) Bluefield, WV 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Bluefield State University (Women’s) Bluefield, WV 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Bowie State University (Men’s) Bowie, MD 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Bowie State University (Women’s) Bowie, MD 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Catawba College Salisbury, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Claflin University (Men’s) Orangeburg, SC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Claflin University (Women’s) Orangeburg, SC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Coastal Carolina University Conway, SC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Duke University Durham, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
East Carolina University Greenville, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Elizabeth City State University (Men’s) Elizabeth City, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Elizabeth City State University (Women’s) Elizabeth City, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Elon University Elon, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Fayetteville State University (Men’s) Fayetteville, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Fayetteville State University (Women’s) Fayetteville, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
James Madison University Harrisonburg, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Johnson C. Smith University (Men’s) Charlotte, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Johnson C. Smith University (Women’s) Charlotte, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Liberty University Lynchburg, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Lincoln University (Men’s) Oxford, PA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Lincoln University (Women’s) Oxford, PA 284 free throws / 28,400 meals provided
Livingstone College (Men’s) Salisbury, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Livingstone College (Women’s) Salisbury, NC 249 free throws / 24,900 meals provided
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Greensboro, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
North Carolina State University Raleigh, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Old Dominion University Norfolk, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Shaw University (Men’s) Raleigh, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Shaw University (Women’s) Raleigh, NC 280 free throws / 28,000 meals provided
South Carolina State University Orangeburg, SC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
St. Augustine’s University (Men’s) Raleigh, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
St. Augustine’s University (Women’s) Raleigh, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Tennessee Tech University (Men’s) Cookeville, TN 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Tennessee Tech University (Women’s) Cookeville, TN 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Towson University Towson, MD 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
University of Delaware Newark, DE 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
University of Maryland (Men’s) Adelphi, MD 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
University of Maryland (Women’s) Adelphi, MD 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
University of North Carolina at Greensboro Greensboro, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
University of North Carolina at Pembroke Pembroke, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
University of Richmond Richmond, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
University of South Carolina Columbia, SC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Virginia State University (Men’s) Petersburg, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Virginia State University (Women’s) Petersburg, VA 294 free throws / 29,400 meals provided
Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Virginia Union University (Men’s) Richmond, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Virginia Union University (Women’s) Richmond, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
William and Mary College Williamsburg, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Winston-Salem State University (Men’s) Winston-Salem, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided
Winston-Salem State University (Women’s) Winston-Salem, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided


Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Feeding America
Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

CONTACT: Food Lion Media Relations
704-245-3317
publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com
   

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6943e939-fac3-488c-a103-072741acf41b


Strength in Numbers: Food Lion Feeds and Colleges Nourish Neighbors

L-R: Fayetteville State University Broncos mascot; Food Lion mascot; Ronneil Robinson, Store Manager, Food Lion and St. Augustine University alumnus; Dr. Aminta Breaux, President, Bowie State University and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Board Chair; Jacqie McWilliams-Parker, CIAA Commissioner; Darrell T. Allison, Chancellor, Fayetteville State University; Kristen Riley, Vice President, Northern Division, Food Lion; and Virginia Union University Panthers mascot. Editor’s note: The photo of the check presentation does not represent the final results; it only represents performance to date when the check presentation occurred.

Strength in Numbers: Food Lion Feeds and Colleges Nourish Neighbors

