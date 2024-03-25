Strength in Numbers: Food Lion Feeds and Colleges Nourish Neighbors

Score to Give More program provides more than 1.6 million meals and amplifies awareness to address food insecurity

SALISBURY, N.C., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the 2023-24 college basketball season, Food Lion Feeds partnered with a record 52 collegiate basketball programs, including 15 women’s teams, to address food insecurity. With strength in numbers, they helped provide more than 1.6 million meals* to neighbors experiencing hunger, an increase from more than 1.2 million meals during the 2022-23 basketball season. Through this collaboration, known as Score to Give More, Food Lion Feeds helped provide 100 meals* (up to 30,000 meals per team) for every free throw made. The effort benefits campus food pantries and affiliated Feeding America® partner food banks, where each school is located throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“The Score to Give More program strengthens our college partnerships and demonstrates support for our students and student-athletes. We empower them to become agents of change on their campus and in their communities, helping to amplify awareness about food insecurity,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Our Score to Give More program is a meaningful way to make a difference.”

Since 2019, Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 4.9 million meals* through the combination of regular season and tournament free throws made by players. In 2023, Food Lion Feeds’ Score to Give More program expanded from 33 to 52 men’s and women’s teams across Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The Score to Give More campaign is one of many efforts Food Lion Feeds leads in partnership with college campuses. In addition to this collegiate effort, Food Lion Feeds also teams up with universities for its Sack to Give Back campaign, providing 1,000 meals* (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution.

The Score to Give More participating schools and season totals include:

School School Location Free Throws / Meals Provided Appalachian State University Boone, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Bluefield State University (Men’s) Bluefield, WV 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Bluefield State University (Women’s) Bluefield, WV 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Bowie State University (Men’s) Bowie, MD 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Bowie State University (Women’s) Bowie, MD 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Catawba College Salisbury, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Claflin University (Men’s) Orangeburg, SC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Claflin University (Women’s) Orangeburg, SC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Coastal Carolina University Conway, SC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Duke University Durham, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided East Carolina University Greenville, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Elizabeth City State University (Men’s) Elizabeth City, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Elizabeth City State University (Women’s) Elizabeth City, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Elon University Elon, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Fayetteville State University (Men’s) Fayetteville, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Fayetteville State University (Women’s) Fayetteville, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided James Madison University Harrisonburg, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Johnson C. Smith University (Men’s) Charlotte, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Johnson C. Smith University (Women’s) Charlotte, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Liberty University Lynchburg, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Lincoln University (Men’s) Oxford, PA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Lincoln University (Women’s) Oxford, PA 284 free throws / 28,400 meals provided Livingstone College (Men’s) Salisbury, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Livingstone College (Women’s) Salisbury, NC 249 free throws / 24,900 meals provided North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Greensboro, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided North Carolina State University Raleigh, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Old Dominion University Norfolk, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Shaw University (Men’s) Raleigh, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Shaw University (Women’s) Raleigh, NC 280 free throws / 28,000 meals provided South Carolina State University Orangeburg, SC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided St. Augustine’s University (Men’s) Raleigh, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided St. Augustine’s University (Women’s) Raleigh, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Tennessee Tech University (Men’s) Cookeville, TN 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Tennessee Tech University (Women’s) Cookeville, TN 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Towson University Towson, MD 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided University of Delaware Newark, DE 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided University of Maryland (Men’s) Adelphi, MD 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided University of Maryland (Women’s) Adelphi, MD 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided University of North Carolina at Greensboro Greensboro, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided University of North Carolina at Pembroke Pembroke, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided University of Richmond Richmond, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided University of South Carolina Columbia, SC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Virginia State University (Men’s) Petersburg, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Virginia State University (Women’s) Petersburg, VA 294 free throws / 29,400 meals provided Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Virginia Union University (Men’s) Richmond, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Virginia Union University (Women’s) Richmond, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided William and Mary College Williamsburg, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Winston-Salem State University (Men’s) Winston-Salem, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Winston-Salem State University (Women’s) Winston-Salem, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided



Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

CONTACT: Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6943e939-fac3-488c-a103-072741acf41b