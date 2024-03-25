Egg Processing Market Size, Share and Industry Trends & Forecast Report up to 2029

Chicago, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The egg processing market refers to the segment of the food industry that deals with the processing, packaging, and distribution of various egg products. This market encompasses a wide range of activities, from breaking and pasteurizing eggs to producing liquid, dried, and frozen egg products for both consumer and industrial use. The global egg processing market, valued at USD 37.5 Billion in 2024, highlights a remarkable growth projection, anticipated to escalate to USD 47.2 Billion by 2029, indicating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Key Aspects of the Egg Processing Market include:

Product Variety: The market offers a diverse range of egg products, including liquid whole eggs, egg whites, egg yolks, dried egg powder, frozen eggs, and value-added products like pre-cooked egg patties and omelets.

Food Industry Demand: Egg products are essential ingredients in various food products, including baked goods, pasta, sauces, dressings, and prepared meals. The demand for processed egg products is driven by the food service industry, catering businesses, and food manufacturers.

Health and Nutrition Trends: With increasing awareness of health and nutrition, there is a growing demand for egg products that are low in cholesterol, high in protein, and free from additives or preservatives. This trend influences product development and marketing strategies in the egg processing market.

Food Safety and Quality Standards: Egg processing companies must adhere to strict food safety and quality standards to ensure the safety and integrity of their products. This includes implementing measures to prevent contamination, maintaining hygienic production facilities, and complying with regulatory requirements.

Global Market Dynamics: The egg processing market operates on a global scale, with major players located in key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Factors such as changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, and trade policies influence market dynamics and competitiveness.

Technological Advancements: Advances in egg processing technology, including automation, pasteurization methods, and packaging innovations, drive efficiency improvements and product innovation in the market.

Organic Egg Products: Rising Demand and Trends

The organic egg products segment is poised to become the fastest-growing market in the upcoming forecast period. This growth is primarily fueled by evolving consumer trends that prioritize perceived health benefits, food safety, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability.

Data from the United Egg Producers highlights a significant increase in organic and cage-free shell egg production. From 2021 to 2022, production rose from 29.3% to 34%, indicating a response to consumer concerns regarding the welfare of animals raised for food production. Organic certification ensures that hens have access to outdoor space and are not exposed to antibiotics or growth hormones.

Surge in Organic Egg Products

September 2023 data from the Egg Carton Store Blog confirms a surge in demand for organic egg products. Health-conscious consumers seeking high-quality, ethically sourced food options are willing to pay more for organic eggs due to concerns about food quality and production methods. Factors such as rising disposable incomes, increased availability, and effective marketing strategies further contribute to this demand.

For example, EIPRO-Vermarktung GmbH & Co. KG in Germany offers a diverse range of organic egg products, including whole eggs, egg yolks, egg whites, and liquid and frozen alternatives. Their products undergo pasteurization for safety and are available in various packaging options to cater to consumer preferences.

Regional Analysis of Egg Processing Market

Europe maintains the second dominant position within the egg processing market throughout the forecast period. The European Union (EU) boasts over 350 million laying hens, producing nearly 6.7 million tons of eggs annually. Key producers such as France, Germany, Spain, and Italy collectively account for more than half of the EU's egg production.

Processed egg products are gaining traction in Europe due to growing consumer concerns about animal welfare and environmental impact. This trend is prompting egg processors to adopt more sustainable practices, including sourcing eggs from cage-free hens, and utilizing recyclable packaging materials. However, addressing evolving consumer preferences and welfare concerns remains crucial for sustaining market growth.

Key Players in the Market

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (US)

Rose Acre Farms (US)

Ovobel Foods Limited (India)

SKMEgg.com (India)

Interovo Egg Group BV (Netherlands)

IGRECA (France)

Eurovo Srl (Italy)

Avril SCA (France)

Rembrandt Foods (US)

Hillandale Farms (US)

