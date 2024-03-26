Tacettin Yertüm Sets Sights on World Domination with Turkish Coffee and Sweets

Tacettin Yertüm, CEO-Artukbey Kahve A. Sirketinde

We are determined to achieve our goals by leveraging our newly established manufacturing facility, innovative research and development initiatives, and our highly skilled team of professionals.” — Tacettin Yertüm

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the fourth-generation torchbearers of a legacy rooted in commerce since 1910, the Yertüm family proudly announces the next chapter in their illustrious journey: the global conquest of Turkish coffee and sweets under the visionary leadership of Tacettin Yertüm, Chief Executive Officer of Artukbey Kahve A. Sirketinde.

From humble beginnings in 1998, Artukbey Kahve emerged as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the coffee industry. Fueled by a deep-rooted passion inherited from their ancestors, Tacettin and his team transformed small dreams into grand realities, rebranding Artukbey Kahve to reflect a new era of unparalleled quality and customer experience.

Tacettin Yertüm, a visionary entrepreneur born in Mardin, Turkey, in 1981, has been at the helm of Artukbey Kahve's meteoric rise. With a wealth of experience in nurturing leading Turkish textile and retail brands, Tacettin established the retail coffee chain brand in 2011, laying the foundation for its exponential growth across Turkey, Iraq, and the UAE, boasting 75 stores by 2020.

In a strategic move between 2022 and 2022, Artukbey Kahve underwent a transformative rebranding as ARTUKBEY Sentez, signaling a shift in strategy towards a more competitive market stance. Under Tacettin's dynamic leadership, ARTUKBEY Sentez has experienced unprecedented success, opening 20 new stores in less than a year, with plans to expand to approximately 130 stores by the end of 2024.

Tacettin Yertüm's unwavering commitment extends beyond business success; he is a passionate philanthropist, collaborating with numerous NGOs in Turkey to uplift communities and improve lives.

As Artukbey Kahve embarks on its quest for global dominance, the sky is truly the limit. With a customer-focused approach and an unwavering commitment to creating value, Tacettin Yertüm and his team are poised to build long-term relationships with customers worldwide, one cup at a time.

About Artukbey Kahve A. Sirketinde:

Artukbey Kahve A. Sirketinde is a leading Turkish coffee and sweets brand, founded by the Yertüm family. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Artukbey Kahve has become synonymous with excellence in the coffee industry, offering a diverse range of premium products and experiences. Under the visionary leadership of Tacettin Yertüm, Artukbey Kahve is poised to conquer the world with its rich flavors and unparalleled hospitality.

For media inquiries or further information about Artukbey Kahve, please contact: Public Relations-Quarero Marketing Accelerator, Info@quarero.marketing

