Kiwi Behind a Significant Innovation in Privacy Technology for Facial Recognition and Biometric Data
EINPresswire.com/ -- Attain Insight, a Kiwi-founded provider of comprehensive data security and analytic solutions based in Canada is unveiling new privacy technology for facial recognition and other biometric data. Their newest solution, Attain Insight Intrinsic(TM), is a significant innovation that allows organizations to remove personally identifiable information (PII) from biometric data without losing match fidelity. Organizations can now take specially anonymized biometric data including facial recognition data and still compare and share it with accuracy.
Facial recognition technology is being increasingly adopted for a wide variety of purposes including surveillance, access control, payment authentication, and identity verification. However, its prevalence raises significant privacy and security concerns due to risks of data breaches, surveillance, and infringement of individual rights. Organizations are increasingly facing strict regulations when it comes to the capture, storage and access to facial recognition data. Often facial recognition data can't be shared with affiliated organizations, significantly limiting the benefits of its use, such as fraud detection, crime prevention, patient care and medical research.
Attain Insight’s new privacy capability, which is patent-pending, is a new component of their Identity Resolution Platform called Intrinsic, which uses best-in-class technology and Intellectual Property from Attain Insight to transform biometric information to a derivative form that is void of personally identifiable information. The filtered form of data does not permit the identification of the individual who provided the biometric data, making this announcement a significant advancement in the field of Privacy.
"We are excited to unveil Attain Insight Intrinsic’s new functionality, which represents a significant breakthrough for organizations that work with biometric and facial recognition data," said Paul Hulford, CEO of Attain Insight, and proud New Zealander. "With this technology, organizations can now share anonymized facial recognition data with other parties to identify people of interest and to deter or prevent fraudulent or criminal activity, improve social service offerings or assess opportunities for collaboration between organizations. And this can be achieved while maintaining compliance with privacy legislation.”
Attain Insight Intrinsic is now available and can be used to secure and disseminate biometric and other non-biometric identity information, including cell phone, driver’s license, banking, and social security data. For more information or to request a demo, please visit attaininsight.com/intrinsic.
About Attain Insight:
Attain Insight is a global leader in providing innovative and comprehensive data security, and analytic products and services to organizations across industries. With a relentless commitment to data protection, privacy, and compliance, Attain Insight empowers businesses to provide better services, secure their critical assets, maintain regulatory compliance, and build trust with their customers.
Paul Hulford
