Verizon Frontline headlining sponsor of IWCE 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) kicks off tomorrow at the Orange County Convention Center with Verizon Frontline serving as the conference’s headlining sponsor.



Held annually, IWCE showcases telecommunications technology and solutions for critical sectors including government, transportation and public safety. This year’s expo, the 48th such event, will run from March 25-28 and feature more than 300 expert speakers.

"We're looking forward to returning to IWCE to once again highlight the many ways in which our Verizon Public Sector and Verizon Frontline teams are delivering the mission-critical communications capabilities our government and public safety customers need both now and in the future," said Massimo Peselli, Chief Revenue Officer of Global Enterprise & Public Sector, Verizon Business.

During the conference, several Verizon and Verizon Frontline experts will discuss a range of mission-critical communications-related topics including network slicing, innovation in public safety communications technology, solutions to communication challenges during emergency response efforts, and more.

The keynote address at the expo, titled “Verizon Frontline: Delivering for First Responders Today, Built for Tomorrow,” will be delivered by Verizon Frontline vice president Cory Davis and Anthony Battista, Senior Director, Solution Architecture at Verizon. Their remarks will focus on Verizon Frontline’s long-standing partnership with the public safety community and how 5G solutions are having a real-world impact on public safety communications today even as agencies continue to prepare for the future.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. Learn more at our site.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control..

