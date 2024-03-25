Incognia to Showcase Its Next-Generation Identity Signal at Merchant Risk Council in Las Vegas

Leader Demos its Location Technology and Key Uses Cases for Marketplaces at the Conference

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Incognia , the innovator in location identity solutions, is announcing its attendance at this week’s Merchant Risk Council (MRC) , the premier global event for payments and fraud prevention professionals that connects leaders with eCommerce professionals. Incognia will be at the booth #717 and will demo its solutions to marketplaces at the event.



According to Incognia’s new Device Identity Frontline Report , which details insights on the fraud landscape, including learnings on fraud prevented in 2023 and emerging trends to watch out for in 2024, 38.5MM devices downloaded apps from suspicious sources, while nearly 2.5MM devices were engaged in app tampering–the process of manipulating a mobile app in various ways last year alone.

Incognia is focused on helping marketplaces better understand the risk and disclose how the company proactively prevents fraud with its next-generation identity signal.

Incognia will present a demo of its dashboard, including the primary use cases applied to marketplaces WHEN: March 27, 2024, at 3:40 pm PT



March 27, 2024, at 3:40 pm PT WHERE: The Demo Theater at RIA Resort & Casino 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd in Las Vegas, NV. Incognia is also available via its MRC booth #717



Incognia recently secured $31MM in Series B funding to support its continued development of cutting-edge digital identity signals and expand its presence in North America, Europe, and APAC, as well as its expansion into new verticals, including consumer internet, financial services, and eCommerce. It has protected nearly 400 million devices globally and serves industries from financial services to marketplaces, e-commerce, and the gig economy like food delivery and ride-hailing platforms. For more information, visit https://www.incognia.com/marketplace-apps .

ABOUT INCOGNIA

Incognia is the innovator in location identity solutions that deliver cutting-edge user verification and account security across the digital journey. Leveraging over a decade of expertise in location technology, Incognia's novel approach enables frictionless experiences using device intelligence and the most precise location data available. Incognia enables customizable risk analysis and actionable insights from day one that empower consumer businesses to prevent fraud, protect users and build customer trust. For more information, visit www.incognia.com .

