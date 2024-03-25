HotelPlanner Partners with UK Construction Week London as Official Accommodation Provider

This collaboration extends the company's reach by joining forces with the United Kingdom's largest trade event for the built environment, connecting the entire supply chain to drive growth and foster positive change within the industry.

LONDON, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a new partnership with UK Construction Week (UKCW) London, the multi-award-winning built environment trade show taking place May 7-9, 2024.



With an estimated 22,000 attendees expected this year, UK Construction Week (UKCW) is a pivotal event devoted to solving the industry's crises and exploring innovative sustainable solutions from various exhibitors across several sections and stages. Bringing together professionals, companies, and educators, UKCW provides a platform for networking and collaboration among architects, builders, suppliers, and other stakeholders while showcasing cutting-edge products and technologies shaping the future of construction. Attendees gain exposure to sustainable materials, state-of-the-art machinery, and digital tools, enhancing efficiency and collaboration. This emphasis on innovation reflects UKCW's commitment to driving productivity and sustainability.

"As UK Construction Week London continues to grow exponentially, attracting industry leaders and innovators from across the world, we're excited to partner with HotelPlanner on a discounted accommodation solution for all exhibitors, featured guests and attendees," says Sam Patel, UKCW Director.

"We're thrilled to partner with UK Construction Week and look forward to working with this forward-thinking, problem-solving community to make their London event experience as productive as possible," says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO of HotelPlanner. "To the entire UKCW community, welcome to the HotelPlanner family."

About UK Construction Week (UKCW)

Owned and operated by Media 10 Limited, one of the UK's most decorated media and events companies, UK Construction Week (UKCW) is one of the world's largest events dedicated to knowledge sharing, best practices, problem-solving, and product sourcing in the construction industry. It provides a vibrant environment for professionals to discover, develop, discuss, and conduct business, fostering new connections, strengthening partnerships, and exploring collaborations. Beyond its role in knowledge dissemination and innovation, UKCW also significantly impacts the economy by attracting diverse exhibitors, contributing to industry growth, and serving as a marketplace for companies to showcase their offerings.

As a cornerstone event in the construction sector, UKCW facilitates networking, innovation, and dialogue, addressing critical issues like sustainability and diversity and shaping the industry's future in the UK. Amidst ongoing industry evolution, UKCW remains a beacon of inspiration and education, guiding professionals toward success in navigating the dynamic construction landscape.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media.

