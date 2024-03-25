DEEP GREEN Completes Asset Sale of Georgia Subsidiary and Strengthens Company Cash Position

Saint Simons Island, GA, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling Inc. (OTCQB: DGWR) today announced that it has completed the sale of a wholly-owned subsidiary, DG Research Inc, dba AMWASTE, to Amwaste of Georgia, LLC for a purchase price of $175,000.



The sale is part of Deep Green's ongoing efforts to optimize operations and concentrate on its core competencies in environmental safety, analysis, testing, remediation, and abatement services. The divested assets encompass equipment, customer contracts, intellectual property, and leases associated with the waste hauling business operated by DEEP GREEN’S subsidiary situated in Glynn County, Georgia

"As we continue to execute on our strategy to be a leading, vertically integrated provider of sustainable waste, recycling and remediation services, this divestiture allows us to redeploy resources to higher growth opportunities aligned with our long-term vision," said Bill Edmonds, Chairman and CEO of Deep Green. “This will also help DEEP GREEN pursue strategic opportunities to broaden its portfolio of environmental services and expand nationally.”

For more information, please refer to the Form 8-K filed by Deep Green with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2024.

About DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc.

DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR) is an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) compliant and state compliant environmental services company. With a steadfast commitment to EPA and state regulations and certifications, the company specializes in the meticulous removal of toxic materials, including mold, lead, radon, and asbestos, across both commercial and residential properties. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com

About Lyell Environmental Services, Inc.

Lyell Environmental Services, Inc. is an established commercial environmental and ecological testing services company based in Nashville, Tennessee. With a strong focus on environmental protection and safety, the company offers a comprehensive range of services for commercial, institutional and residential properties, including environmental studies, hazardous substance testing, remediation, abatement, and removal. For more information, visit: https://www.lyellenvironmentalservices.com/

