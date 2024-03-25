Marathon Digital Holdings Releases Industry-Leading Bitcoin Mining Firmware and Control Board

Firmware and Control Board Designed To Improve the Performance, Efficiency, and Stability of Bitcoin Mining Rigs Now Publicly Available

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin miners and a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, today launched MARAFW and MARA UCB 2100 , industry leading firmware and a control board designed to improve the performance, efficiency, and versatility of various Bitcoin mining rigs.

For the past year, Marathon has been developing and testing MARAFW and MARA UCB 2100 control board as part of its vertical tech stack to optimize performance. The Company is currently rolling out MARAFW across its fleet of more than 200,000 Bitcoin mining rigs.

Given the positive results of these initial rollouts, Marathon is now offering both MARAFW and MARA UCB 2100 to the broader Bitcoin mining community. Marathon has already successfully sold MARAFW and MARA UCB2100 to multiple enterprise clients. The Company is now providing all interested miners with the opportunity to experience some of the unique technology that sets Marathon apart.

MARAFW is custom firmware designed to optimize the individual chip settings of Bitcoin miners, providing an opportunity to improve their performance and efficiency while stabilizing operations. MARAFW offers several key features that seek to optimize Bitcoin miners, including increasing hash rate while maintaining optimal efficiency and allowing for quick auto-tuning or manual customization of settings for targeted performance. It provides options for overclocking to assist in boosting bitcoin production or underclocking for improved efficiency. Additionally, MARAFW includes intelligent thermal protection to defend miners against overheating, thereby protecting their longevity. MARAFW is compatible with the majority of stock control boards, as well as Marathon’s MARA UCB 2100.

MARA UCB 2100 is a replacement control board, designed in-house by Marathon, that comes preloaded with Marathon’s proprietary firmware – MARAFW. The control board supports various Bitcoin mining rigs and is compatible across multiple mining pools.

“One of Marathon’s key differentiators is its vertical tech stack, and for the first time, we are providing the broader mining community with an opportunity to experience some of the proprietary technologies that set Marathon apart,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s chairman and CEO. “With MARAFW and MARA UCB 2100, we have developed a unique set of complimentary products that we believe can help miners better navigate the upcoming halving and beyond. We invite all parties who are interested in mining like Marathon to contact us and test some of the unique technologies that we are developing to improve profitability, efficiency, and stability.”

From March 26 to March 27, 2024, Marathon will be showcasing the new MARA UCB 2100 control board at the Empower Conference in Houston.

MARAFW and MARA UCB 2100 are available for purchase today. To schedule a demo or to learn more about these products, visit mara.com/firmware and mara.com/control-board .

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that focuses on supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company is currently in the process of becoming one of the largest and most sustainably powered Bitcoin mining operations in North America.

